Charles D. Schwieters, Ph.D.

Current Research

We develop methodology for determination of structures and dynamics of biomolecules from nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and other sources of data. The software and protocols are published in the software package Xplor-NIH, a widely used packages for structure determination from NMR data. Importantly, Xplor-NIH is a platform for incorporating new types of data and novel algorithms into structure determination. We collaborate with experimental groups to develop and apply new methodology. All software is available from the Core's website.

The Core collaborates with researchers both within the NIH Intramural Program—including the NIDDK Laboratory of Chemical Physics—and internationally.