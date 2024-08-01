Charles D. Schwieters, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Structural Biology, Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Restraint Validation of Biomolecular Structures Determined by NMR in the Protein Data Bank.
- Baskaran K, Ploskon E, Tejero R, Yokochi M, Harrus D, Liang Y, Peisach E, Persikova I, Ramelot TA, Sekharan M, Tolchard J, Westbrook JD, Bardiaux B, Schwieters CD, Patwardhan A, Velankar S, Burley SK, Kurisu G, Hoch JC, Montelione GT, Vuister GW, Young JY.
- bioRxiv (2024 Jan 22) Abstract/Full Text
- Tuning sterol extraction kinetics yields a renal-sparing polyene antifungal.
- Maji A, Soutar CP, Zhang J, Lewandowska A, Uno BE, Yan S, Shelke Y, Murhade G, Nimerovsky E, Borcik CG, Arango AS, Lange JD, Marin-Toledo JP, Lyu Y, Bailey KL, Roady PJ, Holler JT, Khandelwal A, SantaMaria AM, Sanchez H, Juvvadi PR, Johns G, Hageman MJ, Krise J, Gebremariam T, Youssef EG, Bartizal K, Marr KA, Steinbach WJ, Ibrahim AS, Patterson TF, Wiederhold NP, Andes DR, Pogorelov TV, Schwieters CD, Fan TM, Rienstra CM, Burke MD.
- Nature (2023 Nov) 623:1079-1085. Abstract/Full Text
- A three-dimensional potential of mean force to improve backbone and sidechain hydrogen bond geometry in Xplor-NIH protein structure determination.
- Schwieters CD, Bermejo GA, Clore GM.
- Protein Sci (2020 Jan) 29:100-110. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformational Ensemble of Disordered Proteins Probed by Solvent Paramagnetic Relaxation Enhancement (sPRE).
- Kooshapur H, Schwieters CD, Tjandra N.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2018 Oct 8) 57:13519-13522. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory and practice of using solvent paramagnetic relaxation enhancement to characterize protein conformational dynamics.
- Gong Z, Schwieters CD, Tang C.
- Methods (2018 Sep 15) 148:48-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Interaction of Huntingtin Exon-1 Peptides with Lipid-Based Micellar Nanoparticles Probed by Solution NMR and Q-Band Pulsed EPR.
- Ceccon A, Schmidt T, Tugarinov V, Kotler SA, Schwieters CD, Clore GM.
- J Am Chem Soc (2018 May 23) 140:6199-6202. Abstract/Full Text
- Xplor-NIH for molecular structure determination from NMR and other data sources.
- Schwieters CD, Bermejo GA, Clore GM.
- Protein Sci (2018 Jan) 27:26-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein Structure Elucidation from NMR Data with the Program Xplor-NIH.
- Bermejo GA, Schwieters CD.
- Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1688:311-340. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024