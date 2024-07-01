Publications

Yoshitasu Sei, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Gastroenterology Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Cell Biology, Computational Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Stem Cell Biology
- Diagnostic value of whole-mount crypt analysis of ileal biopsy specimens for the patients with familial small intestinal neuroendocrine tumors.
- Sei Y, Forbes J, Da B, Chitsaz E, Feng J, Zhao X, Hughes MS, Wank SA.
- Ther Adv Med Oncol (2023) 15:17588359231156871. Abstract/Full Text
- Tissue- and cell-specific properties of enterochromaffin cells affect the fate of tumorigenesis toward nonendocrine adenocarcinoma of the small intestine.
- Sei Y, Feng J, Zhao X, Dagur P, McCoy JP, Merchant JL, Wank SA.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2023 Mar 1) 324:G177-G189. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of an active reserve stem cell subset of enteroendocrine cells in intestinal stem cell dynamics and the genesis of small intestinal neuroendocrine tumors.
- Sei Y, Feng J, Zhao X, Wank SA.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2020 Oct 1) 319:G494-G501. Abstract/Full Text
- Asymmetric cell division-dominant neutral drift model for normal intestinal stem cell homeostasis.
- Sei Y, Feng J, Chow CC, Wank SA.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2019 Jan 1) 316:G64-G74. Abstract/Full Text
- Mature enteroendocrine cells contribute to basal and pathological stem cell dynamics in the small intestine.
- Sei Y, Feng J, Samsel L, White A, Zhao X, Yun S, Citrin D, McCoy JP, Sundaresan S, Hayes MM, Merchant JL, Leiter A, Wank SA.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2018 Oct 1) 315:G495-G510. Abstract/Full Text
- Polyclonal Crypt Genesis and Development of Familial Small Intestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors.
- Sei Y, Feng J, Zhao X, Forbes J, Tang D, Nagashima K, Hanson J, Quezado MM, Hughes MS, Wank SA.
- Gastroenterology (2016 Jul) 151:140-51. Abstract/Full Text
- A Hereditary Form of Small Intestinal Carcinoid Associated With a Germline Mutation in Inositol Polyphosphate Multikinase.
- Sei Y, Zhao X, Forbes J, Szymczak S, Li Q, Trivedi A, Voellinger M, Joy G, Feng J, Whatley M, Jones MS, Harper UL, Marx SJ, Venkatesan AM, Chandrasekharappa SC, Raffeld M, Quezado MM, Louie A, Chen CC, Lim RM, Agarwala R, Schäffer AA, Hughes MS, Bailey-Wilson JE, Wank SA.
- Gastroenterology (2015 Jul) 149:67-78. Abstract/Full Text
- The extracellular calcium-sensing receptor is required for cholecystokinin secretion in response to L-phenylalanine in acutely isolated intestinal I cells.
- Liou AP, Sei Y, Zhao X, Feng J, Lu X, Thomas C, Pechhold S, Raybould HE, Wank SA.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2011 Apr) 300:G538-46. Abstract/Full Text
- The G-protein-coupled receptor GPR40 directly mediates long-chain fatty acid-induced secretion of cholecystokinin.
- Liou AP, Lu X, Sei Y, Zhao X, Pechhold S, Carrero RJ, Raybould HE, Wank S.
- Gastroenterology (2011 Mar) 140:903-12. Abstract/Full Text
- A stem cell marker-expressing subset of enteroendocrine cells resides at the crypt base in the small intestine.
- Sei Y, Lu X, Liou A, Zhao X, Wank SA.
- Am J Physiol Gastrointest Liver Physiol (2011 Feb) 300:G345-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Epistatic and functional interactions of catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) and AKT1 on neuregulin1-ErbB signaling in cell models.
- Sei Y, Li Z, Song J, Ren-Patterson R, Tunbridge EM, Iizuka Y, Inoue M, Alfonso BT, Beltaifa S, Nakai Y, Kolachana BS, Chen J, Weinberger DR.
- PLoS One (2010 May 24) 5:e10789. Abstract/Full Text
