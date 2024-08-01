Publications

Joseph Shiloach, Ph.D.
Special Volunteer: Office of Scientific Director
Scientific Focus Areas: Computational Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, RNA Biology
- rAAV Production and Titration at the Microscale for High-Throughput Screening.
- Quan DN, Shiloach J.
- Hum Gene Ther (2022 Jan) 33:94-102. Abstract/Full Text
- Continuous production process of retroviral vector for adoptive T- cell therapy.
- Inwood S, Xu H, Black MA, Betenbaugh MJ, Feldman S, Shiloach J.
- Biochem Eng J (2018 Apr 15) 132:145-151. Abstract/Full Text
- A novel knock out strategy to enhance recombinant protein expression in Escherichia coli.
- Sharma AK, Shukla E, Janoti DS, Mukherjee KJ, Shiloach J.
- Microb Cell Fact (2020 Jul 23) 19:148. Abstract/Full Text
- Expression of multidrug transporter P-glycoprotein in Pichia pastoris affects the host's methanol metabolism.
- Liu WC, Zhou F, Xia D, Shiloach J.
- Microb Biotechnol (2019 Nov) 12:1226-1236. Abstract/Full Text
- Affecting HEK293 Cell Growth and Production Performance by Modifying the Expression of Specific Genes.
- Abaandou L, Quan D, Shiloach J.
- Cells (2021 Jul 2) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron availability enhances the cellular energetics of aerobic Escherichia coli cultures while upregulating anaerobic respiratory chains.
- Baez A, Sharma AK, Bryukhanov A, Anderson ED, Rudack L, Olivares-Hernández R, Quan D, Shiloach J.
- N Biotechnol (2022 Nov 25) 71:11-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Linking Phospho-Gonadotropin Regulated Testicular RNA Helicase (GRTH/DDX25) to Histone Ubiquitination and Acetylation Essential for Spermatid Development During Spermiogenesis.
- Kavarthapu R, Anbazhagan R, Sharma AK, Shiloach J, Dufau ML.
- Front Cell Dev Biol (2020) 8:310. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of restricted dissolved oxygen on expression of Clostridium difficile toxin A subunit from E. coli.
- Sharma AK, Phue J, Khatipov E, Dalal N, Anderson ED, Shiloach J.
- Sci Rep (2020 Feb 20) 10:3059. Abstract/Full Text
- Improved protein expression in HEK293 cells by over-expressing miR-22 and knocking-out its target gene, HIPK1.
- Inwood S, Abaandou L, Betenbaugh M, Shiloach J.
- N Biotechnol (2020 Jan 25) 54:28-33. Abstract/Full Text
- A cross-species whole genome siRNA screen in suspension-cultured Chinese hamster ovary cells identifies novel engineering targets.
- Klanert G, Fernandez DJ, Weinguny M, Eisenhut P, Bühler E, Melcher M, Titus SA, Diendorfer AB, Gludovacz E, Jadhav V, Xiao S, Stern B, Lal M, Shiloach J, Borth N.
- Sci Rep (2019 Jun 18) 9:8689. Abstract/Full Text
- A genetic model to study O-GlcNAc cycling in immortalized mouse embryonic fibroblasts.
- St Amand MM, Bond MR, Riedy J, Comly M, Shiloach J, Hanover JA.
- J Biol Chem (2018 Aug 31) 293:13673-13681. Abstract/Full Text
- Knocking out Ornithine Decarboxylase Antizyme 1 (OAZ1) Improves Recombinant Protein Expression in the HEK293 Cell Line.
- Abaandou L, Shiloach J.
- Med Sci (Basel) (2018 Jun 8) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Serologic Evidence of Ebolavirus Infection in a Population With No History of Outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Mulangu S, Alfonso VH, Hoff NA, Doshi RH, Mulembakani P, Kisalu NK, Okitolonda-Wemakoy E, Kebela BI, Marcus H, Shiloach J, Phue JN, Wright LL, Muyembe-Tamfum JJ, Sullivan NJ, Rimoin AW.
- J Infect Dis (2018 Jan 30) 217:529-537. Abstract/Full Text
- Methods for Using Small Non-Coding RNAs to Improve Recombinant Protein Expression in Mammalian Cells.
- Inwood S, Betenbaugh MJ, Shiloach J.
- Genes (Basel) (2018 Jan 9) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Genome-Wide High-Throughput RNAi Screening for Identification of Genes Involved in Protein Production.
- Inwood S, Betenbaugh MJ, Lal M, Shiloach J.
- Methods Mol Biol (2018) 1850:209-219. Abstract/Full Text
- Improving E. coli growth performance by manipulating small RNA expression.
- Negrete A, Shiloach J.
- Microb Cell Fact (2017 Nov 14) 16:198. Abstract/Full Text
- New melanocortin-like peptide of E. coli can suppress inflammation via the mammalian melanocortin-1 receptor (MC1R): possible endocrine-like function for microbes of the gut.
- Qiang X, Liotta AS, Shiloach J, Gutierrez JC, Wang H, Ochani M, Ochani K, Yang H, Rabin A, LeRoith D, Lesniak MA, Böhm M, Maaser C, Kannengiesser K, Donowitz M, Rabizadeh S, Czura CJ, Tracey KJ, Westlake M, Zarfeshani A, Mehdi SF, Danoff A, Ge X, Sanyal S, Schwartz GJ, Roth J.
- NPJ Biofilms Microbiomes (2017) 3:31. Abstract/Full Text
- Mathematical modeling of mutant transferrin-CRM107 molecular conjugates for cancer therapy.
- Yoon DJ, Chen KY, Lopes AM, Pan AA, Shiloach J, Mason AB, Kamei DT.
- J Theor Biol (2017 Mar 7) 416:88-98. Abstract/Full Text
- Structures of the Multidrug Transporter P-glycoprotein Reveal Asymmetric ATP Binding and the Mechanism of Polyspecificity.
- Esser L, Zhou F, Pluchino KM, Shiloach J, Ma J, Tang WK, Gutierrez C, Zhang A, Shukla S, Madigan JP, Zhou T, Kwong PD, Ambudkar SV, Gottesman MM, Xia D.
- J Biol Chem (2017 Jan 13) 292:446-461. Abstract/Full Text
- Polyol accumulation in muscle and liver in a mouse model of type 2 diabetes.
- Gallagher EJ, LeRoith D, Stasinopoulos M, Zelenko Z, Shiloach J.
- J Diabetes Complications (2016 Aug) 30:999-1007. Abstract/Full Text
- ENPP1-Fc prevents mortality and vascular calcifications in rodent model of generalized arterial calcification of infancy.
- Albright RA, Stabach P, Cao W, Kavanagh D, Mullen I, Braddock AA, Covo MS, Tehan M, Yang G, Cheng Z, Bouchard K, Yu ZX, Thorn S, Wang X, Folta-Stogniew EJ, Negrete A, Sinusas AJ, Shiloach J, Zubal G, Madri JA, De La Cruz EM, Braddock DT.
- Nat Commun (2015 Dec 1) 6:10006. Abstract/Full Text
- Elucidation of the CHO Super-Ome (CHO-SO) by Proteoinformatics.
- Kumar A, Baycin-Hizal D, Wolozny D, Pedersen LE, Lewis NE, Heffner K, Chaerkady R, Cole RN, Shiloach J, Zhang H, Bowen MA, Betenbaugh MJ.
- J Proteome Res (2015 Nov 6) 14:4687-703. Abstract/Full Text
- Constitutive expression of the sRNA GadY decreases acetate production and improves E. coli growth.
- Negrete A, Shiloach J.
- Microb Cell Fact (2015 Sep 18) 14:148. Abstract/Full Text
- MiRNA mimic screen for improved expression of functional neurotensin receptor from HEK293 cells.
- Xiao S, Chen YC, Betenbaugh MJ, Martin SE, Shiloach J.
- Biotechnol Bioeng (2015 Aug) 112:1632-43. Abstract/Full Text
- The beta-3 adrenergic agonist (CL-316,243) restores the expression of down-regulated fatty acid oxidation genes in type 2 diabetic mice.
- Kumar A, Shiloach J, Betenbaugh MJ, Gallagher EJ.
- Nutr Metab (Lond) (2015) 12:8. Abstract/Full Text
- Coupling enrichment methods with proteomics for understanding and treating disease.
- Kumar A, Baycin-Hizal D, Shiloach J, Bowen MA, Betenbaugh MJ.
- Proteomics Clin Appl (2015 Feb) 9:33-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Construction of recombinant HEK293 cell lines for the expression of the neurotensin receptor NTSR1.
- Xiao S, Shiloach J, Grisshammer R.
- Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1272:51-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Exploiting the proteomics revolution in biotechnology: from disease and antibody targets to optimizing bioprocess development.
- Heffner KM, Hizal DB, Kumar A, Shiloach J, Zhu J, Bowen MA, Betenbaugh MJ.
- Curr Opin Biotechnol (2014 Dec) 30:80-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Multi-tissue computational modeling analyzes pathophysiology of type 2 diabetes in MKR mice.
- Kumar A, Harrelson T, Lewis NE, Gallagher EJ, LeRoith D, Shiloach J, Betenbaugh MJ.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e102319. Abstract/Full Text
- Purified cell wall from the probiotic bacterium Lactobacillus gasseri activates systemic inflammation and, at higher doses, produces lethality in a rat model.
- Xu X, Hicks C, Li Y, Su J, Shiloach J, Kaufman JB, Fitz Y, Eichacker PQ, Cui X.
- Crit Care (2014 Jul 2) 18:R140. Abstract/Full Text
- CtIP maintains stability at common fragile sites and inverted repeats by end resection-independent endonuclease activity.
- Wang H, Li Y, Truong LN, Shi LZ, Hwang PY, He J, Do J, Cho MJ, Li H, Negrete A, Shiloach J, Berns MW, Shen B, Chen L, Wu X.
- Mol Cell (2014 Jun 19) 54:1012-1021. Abstract/Full Text
- Engineering cells to improve protein expression.
- Xiao S, Shiloach J, Betenbaugh MJ.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2014 Jun) 26:32-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Production of recombinant protein by a novel oxygen-induced system in Escherichia coli.
- Baez A, Majdalani N, Shiloach J.
- Microb Cell Fact (2014 Apr 7) 13:50. Abstract/Full Text
- Toward a new vaccine for pertussis.
- Robbins JB, Schneerson R, Kubler-Kielb J, Keith JM, Trollfors B, Vinogradov E, Shiloach J.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Mar 4) 111:3213-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of hollow fiber tangential flow filtration for the recovery and concentration of HIV virus-like particles produced in insect cells.
- Negrete A, Pai A, Shiloach J.
- J Virol Methods (2014 Jan) 195:240-6. Abstract/Full Text
- CHO microRNA engineering is growing up: recent successes and future challenges.
- Jadhav V, Hackl M, Druz A, Shridhar S, Chung CY, Heffner KM, Kreil DP, Betenbaugh M, Shiloach J, Barron N, Grillari J, Borth N.
- Biotechnol Adv (2013 Dec) 31:1501-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Bacillus anthracis cell wall peptidoglycan but not lethal or edema toxins produces changes consistent with disseminated intravascular coagulation in a rat model.
- Qiu P, Li Y, Shiloach J, Cui X, Sun J, Trinh L, Kubler-Kielb J, Vinogradov E, Mani H, Al-Hamad M, Fitz Y, Eichacker PQ.
- J Infect Dis (2013 Sep) 208:978-89. Abstract/Full Text
- Transient and stable expression of the neurotensin receptor NTS1: a comparison of the baculovirus-insect cell and the T-REx-293 expression systems.
- Xiao S, White JF, Betenbaugh MJ, Grisshammer R, Shiloach J.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e63679. Abstract/Full Text
- Escherichia coli avoids high dissolved oxygen stress by activation of SoxRS and manganese-superoxide dismutase.
- Baez A, Shiloach J.
- Microb Cell Fact (2013 Mar 12) 12:23. Abstract/Full Text
- Stable inhibition of mmu-miR-466h-5p improves apoptosis resistance and protein production in CHO cells.
- Druz A, Son YJ, Betenbaugh M, Shiloach J.
- Metab Eng (2013 Mar) 16:87-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Large-scale screening identifies a novel microRNA, miR-15a-3p, which induces apoptosis in human cancer cell lines.
- Druz A, Chen YC, Guha R, Betenbaugh M, Martin SE, Shiloach J.
- RNA Biol (2013 Feb) 10:287-300. Abstract/Full Text
- Reducing acetate excretion from E. coli K-12 by over-expressing the small RNA SgrS.
- Negrete A, Majdalani N, Phue JN, Shiloach J.
- N Biotechnol (2013 Jan 25) 30:269-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of the agonist-bound neurotensin receptor.
- White JF, Noinaj N, Shibata Y, Love J, Kloss B, Xu F, Gvozdenovic-Jeremic J, Shah P, Shiloach J, Tate CG, Grisshammer R.
- Nature (2012 Oct 25) 490:508-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Rad50 zinc hook is important for the Mre11 complex to bind chromosomal DNA double-stranded breaks and initiate various DNA damage responses.
- He J, Shi LZ, Truong LN, Lu CS, Razavian N, Li Y, Negrete A, Shiloach J, Berns MW, Wu X.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Sep 14) 287:31747-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Glucose depletion activates mmu-miR-466h-5p expression through oxidative stress and inhibition of histone deacetylation.
- Druz A, Betenbaugh M, Shiloach J.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2012 Aug) 40:7291-302. Abstract/Full Text
- Evidence for helical structure in a tetramer of α2-8 sialic acid: unveiling a structural antigen.
- Battistel MD, Shangold M, Trinh L, Shiloach J, Freedberg DI.
- J Am Chem Soc (2012 Jul 4) 134:10717-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Phase 1 study of a recombinant mutant protective antigen of Bacillus anthracis.
- Bellanti JA, Lin FY, Chu C, Shiloach J, Leppla SH, Benavides GA, Karpas A, Moayeri M, Guo C, Robbins JB, Schneerson R.
- Clin Vaccine Immunol (2012 Feb) 19:140-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Inappropriate angiogenic response as a novel mechanism of duodenal ulceration and impaired healing.
- Deng X, Xiong X, Khomenko T, Sandor Z, Osapay K, Tolstanova G, Shiloach J, Chen L, Folkman J, Szabo S.
- Dig Dis Sci (2011 Oct) 56:2792-801. Abstract/Full Text
