Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.

Photo of Lisa Spain.
Program Director: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Disease-modifying clinical trials in type 1 diabetes, etiology and pathogenesis of type 1 diabetes
301-451-9871 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

I serve as director of the Immunobiology of Type 1 Diabetes and Autoimmune Endocrine Diseases Program.

I am the Project Scientist for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet—an international consortium for the conduct of clinical trials for the prevention and reversal of type 1 diabetes. My special interest is in facilitating biomarker discovery.

I am the Program Director for K01, K08, K12, K23, R03 mentored investigator programs for the division. I provide advice and assistance to applicants, participate in funding decisions, and I am involved in program evaluations as needed.

Research Programs

Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes
Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.

Diabetes, Endocrine, & Metabolic Disease Translational Research
Studies that translate scientific findings into practice to enhance human health of those with, or at risk for, metabolic disease.

Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease
Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIH Autoimmune Disease Coordinating Committee, NIDDK Representative
  • NIDDK Clinical Sciences Working Group, Member
  • NIDDK/DEM Autoimmunity/Transplantation Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Scientist II, Holland Laboratories for Biomedical Sciences, American Red Cross, George Washington University Medical School, 1999-2004

Assistant Professor, Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, 1993-1999

Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology, Harvard University, 1991-1993

Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1990