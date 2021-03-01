Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I serve as director of the Immunobiology of Type 1 Diabetes and Autoimmune Endocrine Diseases Program.
I am the Project Scientist for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet—an international consortium for the conduct of clinical trials for the prevention and reversal of type 1 diabetes. My special interest is in facilitating biomarker discovery.
I am the Program Director for K01, K08, K12, K23, R03 mentored investigator programs for the division. I provide advice and assistance to applicants, participate in funding decisions, and I am involved in program evaluations as needed.
Research Programs
Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes
Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.
Diabetes, Endocrine, & Metabolic Disease Translational Research
Studies that translate scientific findings into practice to enhance human health of those with, or at risk for, metabolic disease.
Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease
Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIH Autoimmune Disease Coordinating Committee, NIDDK Representative
- NIDDK Clinical Sciences Working Group, Member
- NIDDK/DEM Autoimmunity/Transplantation Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Scientist II, Holland Laboratories for Biomedical Sciences, American Red Cross, George Washington University Medical School, 1999-2004
Assistant Professor, Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, 1993-1999
Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology, Harvard University, 1991-1993
Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1990