Lisa M. Spain, Ph.D.

I serve as director of the Immunobiology of Type 1 Diabetes and Autoimmune Endocrine Diseases Program.

I am the Project Scientist for Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet—an international consortium for the conduct of clinical trials for the prevention and reversal of type 1 diabetes. My special interest is in facilitating biomarker discovery.

I am the Program Director for K01, K08, K12, K23, R03 mentored investigator programs for the division. I provide advice and assistance to applicants, participate in funding decisions, and I am involved in program evaluations as needed.