Kent Thurber, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Physics Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Automated picking of amyloid fibrils from cryo-EM images for helical reconstruction with RELION.
- Thurber KR, Yin Y, Tycko R.
- J Struct Biol (2021 Jun) 213:107736. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structure of a prevalent amyloid-β fibril polymorph from Alzheimer's disease brain tissue.
- Ghosh U, Thurber KR, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jan 26) 118. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structure and interactions within amyloid-like fibrils formed by a low-complexity protein sequence from FUS.
- Lee M, Ghosh U, Thurber KR, Kato M, Tycko R.
- Nat Commun (2020 Nov 12) 11:5735. Abstract/Full Text
- Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
- Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
- Verdazyl-ribose: A new radical for solid-state dynamic nuclear polarization at high magnetic field.
- Thurber KR, Le TN, Changcoco V, Brook DJR.
- J Magn Reson (2018 Apr) 289:122-131. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of FUS Protein Fibrils and Its Relevance to Self-Assembly and Phase Separation of Low-Complexity Domains.
- Murray DT, Kato M, Lin Y, Thurber KR, Hung I, McKnight SL, Tycko R.
- Cell (2017 Oct 19) 171:615-627.e16. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization with helium-cooled samples and nitrogen-driven magic-angle spinning.
- Thurber K, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2016 Mar) 264:99-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Successive Stages of Amyloid-β Self-Assembly Characterized by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Dynamic Nuclear Polarization.
- Potapov A, Yau WM, Ghirlando R, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2015 Jul 1) 137:8294-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis and evaluation of nitroxide-based oligoradicals for low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization in solid state NMR.
- Yau WM, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:98-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Perturbation of nuclear spin polarizations in solid state NMR of nitroxide-doped samples by magic-angle spinning without microwaves.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2014 May 14) 140:184201. Abstract/Full Text
- Solid state nuclear magnetic resonance with magic-angle spinning and dynamic nuclear polarization below 25 K.
- Thurber KR, Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2013 Jan) 226:100-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory for cross effect dynamic nuclear polarization under magic-angle spinning in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance: the importance of level crossings.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2012 Aug 28) 137:084508. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced ¹H-¹³C double resonance NMR in static samples below 20 K.
- Potapov A, Thurber KR, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2012 Aug) 221:32-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular-level examination of Cu2+ binding structure for amyloid fibrils of 40-residue Alzheimer's β by solid-state NMR spectroscopy.
- Parthasarathy S, Long F, Miller Y, Xiao Y, McElheny D, Thurber K, Ma B, Nussinov R, Ishii Y.
- J Am Chem Soc (2011 Mar 16) 133:3390-400. Abstract/Full Text
- Prospects for sub-micron solid state nuclear magnetic resonance imaging with low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- Phys Chem Chem Phys (2010 Jun 14) 12:5779-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization at 9.4 T with a 30 mW microwave source.
- Thurber KR, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2010 Jun) 204:303-13. Abstract/Full Text
- The functional curli amyloid is not based on in-register parallel beta-sheet structure.
- Shewmaker F, McGlinchey RP, Thurber KR, McPhie P, Dyda F, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- J Biol Chem (2009 Sep 11) 284:25065-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of amyloid fibril mass-per-length by tilted-beam transmission electron microscopy.
- Chen B, Thurber KR, Shewmaker F, Wickner RB, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Aug 25) 106:14339-44. Abstract/Full Text
- The repeat domain of the melanosome fibril protein Pmel17 forms the amyloid core promoting melanin synthesis.
- McGlinchey RP, Shewmaker F, McPhie P, Monterroso B, Thurber K, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Aug 18) 106:13731-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of sample temperatures under magic-angle spinning from the chemical shift and spin-lattice relaxation rate of 79Br in KBr powder.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2009 Jan) 196:84-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Biomolecular solid state NMR with magic-angle spinning at 25K.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2008 Dec) 195:179-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Increasing 14N NQR signal by 1H-14N level crossing with small magnetic fields.
- Thurber KR, Sauer KL, Buess ML, Klug CA, Miller JB.
- J Magn Reson (2005 Nov) 177:118-28. Abstract/Full Text
- 170 nm nuclear magnetic resonance imaging using magnetic resonance force microscopy.
- Thurber KR, Harrell LE, Smith DD.
- J Magn Reson (2003 Jun) 162:336-40. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024