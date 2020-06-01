Mary Walter, Ph.D.

Current Research

The Clinical Laboratory Services Core collaborates with investigators from across the NIDDK Clinical Research Program to provide sensitive, inexpensive, and reproducible analyses as well as develop new assays, supporting a wide range of clinical studies. These analyses include measurement of gut hormones, adipokines, oxidative stress markers, cytokines, and other biomarkers in biologic fluids. The lab does extensive validation of all assays before conducting routine sample analyses of clinical specimens. Once assays have been validated, the lab coordinates with clinical research investigators to establish a charge-back fee structure to support on-going routine specimen analyses, charging for the cost of supplies only. Additionally, the lab works to reduce costs of assays by centralizing purchase of common supplies used in specimen analyses and by taking advantage of bulk purchasing discounts yielding savings which are passed along to the investigators utilizing the lab’s services. Assays are uniquely tailored to meet the needs of the investigator, thus saving on sample volume and ensuring cost effectiveness in all cases.

The Clinical Laboratory Services Core also provides a core service which allows for simple access to human sample acquisition, processing, tracking, and storage in accordance with current legislation. The acquisition process involves preparation of tubes for blood draw to achieve the lowest levels of degradation. Samples are processed within an hour of blood collection to ensure thermal preservation. Biospecimens are tracked using a web-based database and customized to provide quick, reliable, and accurate accounting for clinical specimens stored with the Clinical Laboratory Services Core.