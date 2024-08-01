Mary Walter, Ph.D.
Director: Clinical Laboratory Core, Cores & Support Services
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Erratum. Impaired Metabolic Flexibility to High-Fat Overfeeding Predicts Future Weight Gain in Healthy Adults. Diabetes 2020;69:181-192.
- Begaye B, Vinales KL, Hollstein T, Ando T, Walter M, Bogardus C, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2021 Apr) 70:1019. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythropoietin reduces fat mass in female mice lacking estrogen receptor alpha.
- Lee J, Walter MF, Korach KS, Noguchi CT.
- Mol Metab (2021 Mar) 45:101142. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of a plant-based, low-fat diet versus an animal-based, ketogenic diet on ad libitum energy intake.
- Hall KD, Guo J, Courville AB, Boring J, Brychta R, Chen KY, Darcey V, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Gallagher I, Howard R, Joseph PV, Milley L, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Schick A, Stagliano M, Torres S, Walter M, Walter P, Yang S, Chung ST.
- Nat Med (2021 Feb) 27:344-353. Abstract/Full Text
- Apolipoprotein CIII and Angiopoietin-like Protein 8 are Elevated in Lipodystrophy and Decrease after Metreleptin.
- Lightbourne M, Wolska A, Abel BS, Rother KI, Walter M, Kushchayeva Y, Auh S, Shamburek RD, Remaley AT, Muniyappa R, Brown RJ.
- J Endocr Soc (2021 Feb 1) 5:bvaa191. Abstract/Full Text
- Metformin improves blood glucose by increasing incretins independent of changes in gluconeogenesis in youth with type 2 diabetes.
- Cravalho CKL, Meyers AG, Mabundo LS, Courville A, Yang S, Cai H, Dai Y, Walter M, Walter PJ, Sharma S, Chacko S, Cogen F, Magge SN, Haymond MW, Chung ST.
- Diabetologia (2020 Oct) 63:2194-2204. Abstract/Full Text
- Early adaptive thermogenesis is a determinant of weight loss after six weeks of caloric restriction in overweight subjects.
- Heinitz S, Hollstein T, Ando T, Walter M, Basolo A, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Metabolism (2020 Sep) 110:154303. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of BRAFV600E in Liquid Biopsy from Patients with Papillary Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Tumor Aggressiveness and Response to Therapy.
- Jensen K, Thakur S, Patel A, Mendonca-Torres MC, Costello J, Gomes-Lima CJ, Walter M, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Bikas A, Ylli D, Vasko VV, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Clin Med (2020 Aug 2) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Leptin decreases de novo lipogenesis in patients with lipodystrophy.
- Baykal AP, Parks EJ, Shamburek R, Syed-Abdul MM, Chacko S, Cochran E, Startzell M, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Walter PJ, Walter M, Muniyappa R, Chung ST, Brown RJ.
- JCI Insight (2020 Jul 23) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Free fatty acid processing diverges in human pathologic insulin resistance conditions.
- Sekizkardes H, Chung ST, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Startzell M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Lightbourne M, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Invest (2020 Jul 1) 130:3592-3602. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Responses to 24-Hour Fasting and Mild Cold Exposure in Overweight Individuals Are Correlated and Accompanied by Changes in FGF21 Concentration.
- Hollstein T, Heinitz S, Ando T, Rodzevik TL, Basolo A, Walter M, Chang DC, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2020 Jul) 69:1382-1388. Abstract/Full Text
- Thigh Adipocyte Size is Inversely Related to Energy Intake and Respiratory Quotient in Healthy Women.
- Basolo A, Shah MH, Parthasarathy V, Parrington S, Walter M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Jun) 28:1129-1140. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic mirabegron treatment increases human brown fat, HDL cholesterol, and insulin sensitivity.
- O'Mara AE, Johnson JW, Linderman JD, Brychta RJ, McGehee S, Fletcher LA, Fink YA, Kapuria D, Cassimatis TM, Kelsey N, Cero C, Sater ZA, Piccinini F, Baskin AS, Leitner BP, Cai H, Millo CM, Dieckmann W, Walter M, Javitt NB, Rotman Y, Walter PJ, Ader M, Bergman RN, Herscovitch P, Chen KY, Cypess AM.
- J Clin Invest (2020 May 1) 130:2209-2219. Abstract/Full Text
- Recharacterizing the Metabolic State of Energy Balance in Thrifty and Spendthrift Phenotypes.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Ando T, Votruba SB, Walter M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 May 1) 105:1375-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced Insulin Clearance and Insulin-Degrading Enzyme Activity Contribute to Hyperinsulinemia in African Americans.
- Fosam A, Sikder S, Abel BS, Tella SH, Walter MF, Mari A, Muniyappa R.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Apr 1) 105:e1835-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of underfeeding and oral vancomycin on gut microbiome and nutrient absorption in humans.
- Basolo A, Hohenadel M, Ang QY, Piaggi P, Heinitz S, Walter M, Walter P, Parrington S, Trinidad DD, von Schwartzenberg RJ, Turnbaugh PJ, Krakoff J.
- Nat Med (2020 Apr) 26:589-598. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired Metabolic Flexibility to High-Fat Overfeeding Predicts Future Weight Gain in Healthy Adults.
- Begaye B, Vinales KL, Hollstein T, Ando T, Walter M, Bogardus C, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2020 Feb) 69:181-192. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Short-Term Fasting and Different Overfeeding Diets on Thyroid Hormones in Healthy Humans.
- Basolo A, Begaye B, Hollstein T, Vinales KL, Walter M, Santini F, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Thyroid (2019 Sep) 29:1209-1219. Abstract/Full Text
- Early effects of roflumilast on insulin sensitivity in adults with prediabetes and overweight/obesity involve age-associated fat mass loss - results of an exploratory study.
- Muo IM, MacDonald SD, Madan R, Park SJ, Gharib AM, Martinez PE, Walter MF, Yang SB, Rodante JA, Courville AB, Walter PJ, Cai H, Glicksman M, Guerrieri GM, Ben-Dor RR, Ouwerkerk R, Mao S, Chung JH.
- Diabetes Metab Syndr Obes (2019) 12:743-759. Abstract/Full Text
- FGF21 Is a Hormonal Mediator of the Human "Thrifty" Metabolic Phenotype.
- Vinales KL, Begaye B, Bogardus C, Walter M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2019 Feb) 68:318-323. Abstract/Full Text
- Postprandial Insulin Response and Clearance Among Black and White Women: The Federal Women's Study.
- Chung ST, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Aldana PC, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Onuzuruike AU, Walter M, Gharib AM, Courville AB, Sherman AS, Sumner AE.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jan 1) 104:181-192. Abstract/Full Text
- Metreleptin-mediated improvements in insulin sensitivity are independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Valencia A, Startzell M, Cochran E, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Cai H, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Courville AB, Bernstein S, Brychta RJ, Chen KY, Walter M, Auh S, Gorden P.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Aug 1) 128:3504-3516. Abstract/Full Text
- Norepinephrine and T4 Are Predictors of Fat Mass Gain in Humans With Cold-Induced Brown Adipose Tissue Activation.
- Begaye B, Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Haskie K, Walter M, Schlögl M, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J, Vinales KL.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Jul 1) 103:2689-2697. Abstract/Full Text
- Canagliflozin triggers the FGF23/1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D/PTH axis in healthy volunteers in a randomized crossover study.
- Blau JE, Bauman V, Conway EM, Piaggi P, Walter MF, Wright EC, Bernstein S, Courville AB, Collins MT, Rother KI, Taylor SI.
- JCI Insight (2018 Apr 19) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- Energy Expenditure and Hormone Responses in Humans After Overeating High-Fructose Corn Syrup Versus Whole-Wheat Foods.
- Ibrahim M, Bonfiglio S, Schlögl M, Vinales KL, Piaggi P, Venti C, Walter M, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Jan) 26:141-149. Abstract/Full Text
- Fatigued Patients with Chronic Liver Disease Have Subtle Aberrations of Sleep, Melatonin and Cortisol Circadian Rhythms.
- Tana MM, Alao H, Morris N, Bernstein S, Hattenbach J, Rehman RB, Brychta R, Sarkar S, Zhao X, Walter M, Buckley A, Chen K, Rotman Y.
- Fatigue (2018) 6:5-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Metreleptin in Pediatric Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Meehan CA, Cochran E, Rother KI, Kleiner DE, Walter M, Gorden P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2017 May 1) 102:1511-1519. Abstract/Full Text
- Plasma serpinB1 is related to insulin sensitivity but not pancreatic β-Cell function in non-diabetic adults.
- Glicksman M, Asthana A, Abel BS, Walter MF, Skarulis MC, Muniyappa R.
- Physiol Rep (2017 Mar) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Metreleptin therapy lowers plasma angiopoietin-like protein 3 in patients with generalized lipodystrophy.
- Muniyappa R, Abel BS, Asthana A, Walter MF, Cochran EK, Remaley AT, Skarulis MC, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Lipidol (2017 Mar-Apr) 11:543-550. Abstract/Full Text
- Pigment Epithelium-Derived Factor Declines in Response to an Oral Glucose Load and Is Correlated with Vitamin D and BMI but Not Diabetes Status in Children and Young Adults.
- Sylvetsky AC, Issa NT, Chandran A, Brown RJ, Alamri HJ, Aitcheson G, Walter M, Rother KI.
- Horm Res Paediatr (2017) 87:301-306. Abstract/Full Text
- Hormonal responses to non-nutritive sweeteners in water and diet soda.
- Sylvetsky AC, Brown RJ, Blau JE, Walter M, Rother KI.
- Nutr Metab (Lond) (2016) 13:71. Abstract/Full Text
- Persistent metabolic adaptation 6 years after "The Biggest Loser" competition.
- Fothergill E, Guo J, Howard L, Kerns JC, Knuth ND, Brychta R, Chen KY, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Hall KD.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Aug) 24:1612-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipoprotein Particles in Adolescents and Young Women With PCOS Provide Insights Into Their Cardiovascular Risk.
- Gourgari E, Lodish M, Shamburek R, Keil M, Wesley R, Walter M, Sampson M, Bernstein S, Khurana D, Lyssikatos C, Ten S, Dobs A, Remaley AT, Stratakis CA.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Nov) 100:4291-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Calorie for Calorie, Dietary Fat Restriction Results in More Body Fat Loss than Carbohydrate Restriction in People with Obesity.
- Hall KD, Bemis T, Brychta R, Chen KY, Courville A, Crayner EJ, Goodwin S, Guo J, Howard L, Knuth ND, Miller BV 3rd, Prado CM, Siervo M, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yannai L.
- Cell Metab (2015 Sep 1) 22:427-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Myocardial Fat Accumulation Is Independent of Measures of Insulin Sensitivity.
- Muniyappa R, Noureldin R, Ouwerkerk R, Liu EY, Madan R, Abel BS, Mullins K, Walter MF, Skarulis MC, Gharib AM.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Aug) 100:3060-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased 24-hour ad libitum food intake is associated with lower plasma irisin concentrations the following morning in adult humans.
- Schlögl M, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Walter M, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Appetite (2015 Jul) 90:154-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic effects of chronic cannabis smoking.
- Muniyappa R, Sable S, Ouwerkerk R, Mari A, Gharib AM, Walter M, Courville A, Hall G, Chen KY, Volkow ND, Kunos G, Huestis MA, Skarulis MC.
- Diabetes Care (2013 Aug) 36:2415-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Atorvastatin active metabolite inhibits oxidative modification of small dense low-density lipoprotein.
- Jacob RF, Walter MF, Self-Medlin Y, Mason RP.
- J Cardiovasc Pharmacol (2013 Aug) 62:160-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Obstructive sleep apnea is a predictor of abnormal glucose metabolism in chronically sleep deprived obese adults.
- Cizza G, Piaggi P, Lucassen EA, de Jonge L, Walter M, Mattingly MS, Kalish H, Csako G, Rother KI, Sleep Extension Study Group.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e65400. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of diet soda on gut hormones in youths with diabetes.
- Brown RJ, Walter M, Rother KI.
- Diabetes Care (2012 May) 35:959-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of enhanced glycemic control with saxagliptin on endothelial nitric oxide release and CD40 levels in obese rats.
- Mason RP, Jacob RF, Kubant R, Walter MF, Bellamine A, Jacoby A, Mizuno Y, Malinski T.
- J Atheroscler Thromb (2011) 18:774-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Ingestion of diet soda before a glucose load augments glucagon-like peptide-1 secretion.
- Brown RJ, Walter M, Rother KI.
- Diabetes Care (2009 Dec) 32:2184-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Circulating lipid hydroperoxides predict cardiovascular events in patients with stable coronary artery disease: the PREVENT study.
- Walter MF, Jacob RF, Bjork RE, Jeffers B, Buch J, Mizuno Y, Mason RP, PREVENT Investigators.
- J Am Coll Cardiol (2008 Mar 25) 51:1196-202. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of hypertriglyceridemia in atherosclerosis.
- Le NA, Walter MF.
- Curr Atheroscler Rep (2007 Aug) 9:110-5. Abstract/Full Text
- A biological rationale for the cardiotoxic effects of rofecoxib: comparative analysis with other COX-2 selective agents and NSAids.
- Mason RP, Walter MF, Day CA, Jacob RF.
- Subcell Biochem (2007) 42:175-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of nebivolol on endothelial nitric oxide and peroxynitrite release in hypertensive animals: Role of antioxidant activity.
- Mason RP, Kubant R, Jacob RF, Walter MF, Boychuk B, Malinski T.
- J Cardiovasc Pharmacol (2006 Jul) 48:862-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Active metabolite of atorvastatin inhibits membrane cholesterol domain formation by an antioxidant mechanism.
- Mason RP, Walter MF, Day CA, Jacob RF.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Apr 7) 281:9337-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Rofecoxib increases susceptibility of human LDL and membrane lipids to oxidative damage: a mechanism of cardiotoxicity.
- Mason RP, Walter MF, McNulty HP, Lockwood SF, Byun J, Day CA, Jacob RF.
- J Cardiovasc Pharmacol (2006) 47 Suppl 1:S7-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Intermolecular differences of 3-hydroxy-3-methylglutaryl coenzyme a reductase inhibitors contribute to distinct pharmacologic and pleiotropic actions.
- Mason RP, Walter MF, Day CA, Jacob RF.
- Am J Cardiol (2005 Sep 5) 96:11F-23F. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024