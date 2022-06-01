Current Research

We are currently developing new and improved methods that expand the capability of single-molecule fluorescence spectroscopy in solution. Building on a platform technology known as anti-Brownian Electrokinetic (ABEL) trapping to control a single biomolecule in solution, we simultaneously measure single-molecular size, charge (Nat. Methods 11, 555) and conformations (Nat. Methods 18, 816), together with their time-dependent dynamics in real time. These capabilities provide rich quantitative information on the oligomerization, phosphorylation and structural states and state transitions on a single biomolecule, and serve as a unique observation window into a wide range of biological processes.

Many scientific topics are being studied using our advanced single-molecule techniques, including nucleotide-dependent assembly/disassembly dynamics of multimeric enzymes, conformation change upon complex formation, biophysical impact of phosphorylation, dilute-phase molecular organization of biological liquid condensates. We gain biophysical insights by directly monitoring these processes at the single-molecule level, which has many advantages compared to traditional ensemble-level assays.

