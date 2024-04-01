Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics
of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Quan Wang, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chiefquan.wang@nih.gov
New single-molecule tools for understanding nanoscale structure and dynamics in solution
Select Publications
- ABEL-FRET: tether-free single-molecule FRET with hydrodynamic profiling.
- Wilson H, Wang Q.
- Nat Methods (2021 Jul) 18:816-820. Abstract/Full Text
- Joint Detection of Change Points in Multichannel Single-Molecule Measurements.
- Wilson H, Wang Q.
- J Phys Chem B (2021 Dec 16) 125:13425-13435. Abstract/Full Text
