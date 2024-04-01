U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Chemical Physics
  6. Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics

Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics

of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics

Headshot of Quan Wang, Ph.D. Quan Wang, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Acting Section Chief

quan.wang@nih.gov
New single-molecule tools for understanding nanoscale structure and dynamics in solution
About Our Research

Select Publications

ABEL-FRET: tether-free single-molecule FRET with hydrodynamic profiling.
Wilson H, Wang Q.
Nat Methods (2021 Jul) 18:816-820. Abstract/Full Text
Joint Detection of Change Points in Multichannel Single-Molecule Measurements.
Wilson H, Wang Q.
J Phys Chem B (2021 Dec 16) 125:13425-13435. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

2023 lab members of the Section of Nanoscale Single-Molecule Dynamics.
View Our Lab Members
Open Positions
Last Reviewed April 2024