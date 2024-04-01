Open Positions
We are always looking for enthusiastic and motivated people. Positions are available at the postdoc, graduate student, and postbac levels.
Postdocs: We are interested in candidates with one of the following backgrounds:
- Instrumentation
- DNA-protein interactions
- Biological phase separation
To apply send a CV, one-page research statement, and contact information for 3 references to Quan Wang.
Graduate Students: Students with physics/engineering backgrounds with an interest in biological systems are encouraged to apply through the graduate partnership program. Contact Quan Wang with questions.
Postbacs: To apply send a CV, an unofficial transcript, and contact information for 3 references to Quan Wang.