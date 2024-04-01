Open Positions

We are always looking for enthusiastic and motivated people. Positions are available at the postdoc, graduate student, and postbac levels.

Postdocs: We are interested in candidates with one of the following backgrounds:

Instrumentation

DNA-protein interactions

Biological phase separation

To apply send a CV, one-page research statement, and contact information for 3 references to Quan Wang.

Graduate Students: Students with physics/engineering backgrounds with an interest in biological systems are encouraged to apply through the graduate partnership program. Contact Quan Wang with questions.

Postbacs: To apply send a CV, an unofficial transcript, and contact information for 3 references to Quan Wang.