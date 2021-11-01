Clinical Trials

Patients with confirmed or suspected states with resistance to vitamin D or parathyroid hormone (PTH) will be admitted for diagnosis, treatment review with suggestions for modifications to the current or new treatment and for inclusion in other protocols. These states include hypocalcemia, rickets, osteomalacia, pseudohypoparathyroidism. Resistance to a factor is manifested by deficient bioeffect despite high levels of the factor in blood. Patients will be tested with multiple indices of mineral metabolism to establish the diagnosis and examine the spectrum of the underlying disorder. The principal therapies will be combinations of calcium, phosphate, and a vitamin D analog. Selected patients will have localization and surgery to remove a tumor that causes renal wasting of phosphate. Patients will also be considered for entry into other research protocols.

The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.

Investigator: Lee S Weinstein, M.D.

