U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Lee S. Weinstein, M.D.
  5. Research Materials
Go to Staff Directory home
Lee S. Weinstein, M.D.
Photo of Lee Weinstein
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology, Neuroscience
301-402-2923 Add to Contacts

Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Gs Alpha LoxP (Gnas tm1Lsw) Mouse

    Generation of a floxed Gnsa gene for the G-protein Gsα for the construction of conditional knockout mice. The heterotrimeric G protein Gsa couples many receptors to adenylyl cyclase and is essential for hormone-stimulated cAMP generation. Previous…
    Summary
View Additional Research Materials