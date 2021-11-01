Lee S. Weinstein, M.D.
- Chief: Metabolic Diseases Branch
- Section Chief: Signal Transduction Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology, Neuroscience
Research Materials
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
Gs Alpha LoxP (Gnas tm1Lsw) MouseGeneration of a floxed Gnsa gene for the G-protein Gsα for the construction of conditional knockout mice. The heterotrimeric G protein Gsa couples many receptors to adenylyl cyclase and is essential for hormone-stimulated cAMP generation. Previous…