Publications

G q α/G 11 α deficiency in dorsomedial hypothalamus leads to obesity resulting from decreased energy expenditure and impaired sympathetic nerve activity. Wilson EA, Sun H, Cui Z, Jahnke MT, Pandey M, Metzger P, Gavrilova O, Chen M, Weinstein LS. Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2021 Feb 1) 320:E270-E280. Abstract/Full Text Gsα deficiency in the dorsomedial hypothalamus underlies obesity associated with Gsα mutations. Chen M, Shrestha YB, Podyma B, Cui Z, Naglieri B, Sun H, Ho T, Wilson EA, Li YQ, Gavrilova O, Weinstein LS. J Clin Invest (2017 Feb 1) 127:500-510. Abstract/Full Text G(q/11)α and G(s)α mediate distinct physiological responses to central melanocortins. Li YQ, Shrestha Y, Pandey M, Chen M, Kablan A, Gavrilova O, Offermanns S, Weinstein LS. J Clin Invest (2016 Jan) 126:40-9. Abstract/Full Text Gsα deficiency in adipose tissue improves glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity without an effect on body weight. Li YQ, Shrestha YB, Chen M, Chanturiya T, Gavrilova O, Weinstein LS. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2016 Jan 12) 113:446-51. Abstract/Full Text Central nervous system imprinting of the G protein G(s)alpha and its role in metabolic regulation. Chen M, Wang J, Dickerson KE, Kelleher J, Xie T, Gupta D, Lai EW, Pacak K, Gavrilova O, Weinstein LS. Cell Metab (2009 Jun) 9:548-55. Abstract/Full Text

