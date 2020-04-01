Jinfa Ying, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Professional Experience
- Ph.D., University of Arizona, 2004
- M.A., Renmin University of China, 1995
- B.S., Zhejiang Agricultural University, 1992
Research Goal
The ultimate purpose of my research is to understand the structural and dynamic basis for the function of proteins and nucleic acids.
Current Research
I develop and apply advanced nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) techniques to study the structures and dynamics of biological macromolecules.
Applying our Research
This research will help us understand how biological molecules are important for life function.
Need for Further Study
New NMR methods need to be developed for better, faster, and more accurate study of proteins and nucleic acids.
Select Publications
- Quantitative evaluation of positive ϕ angle propensity in flexible regions of proteins from three-bond J couplings.
- Lee JH, Ying J, Bax A.
- Phys Chem Chem Phys (2016 Feb 17) 18:5759-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Psychometric analysis of the Short-Form Chinese Health and Safety Executive's Management Standards Indicator Tool among nurses in Taiwan.
- Kao CC, Wang RH, Ying JC, Lin YH, Chang FY, Chen KY.
- J Health Psychol (2015 Dec) 20:1497-508. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I use nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) to observe proteins and nucleic acids in a 3-dimensional space. This helps me learn how they do their jobs.