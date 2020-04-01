Jinfa Ying, Ph.D.

Research Goal

The ultimate purpose of my research is to understand the structural and dynamic basis for the function of proteins and nucleic acids.

Current Research

I develop and apply advanced nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) techniques to study the structures and dynamics of biological macromolecules.

Applying our Research

This research will help us understand how biological molecules are important for life function.

Need for Further Study

New NMR methods need to be developed for better, faster, and more accurate study of proteins and nucleic acids.