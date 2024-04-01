Jinfa Ying, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biophysical Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Experimental NOE, Chemical Shift, and Proline Isomerization Data Provide Detailed Insights into Amelotin Oligomerization.
- Chiliveri SC, Shen Y, Baber JL, Ying J, Sagar V, Wistow G, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2023 Aug 16) 145:18063-18074. Abstract/Full Text
- NMR Observation of Sulfhydryl Signals in SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease Aids Structural Studies.
- Robertson AJ, Ying J, Bax A.
- Chembiochem (2022 Oct 6) 23:e202200471. Abstract/Full Text
- NUScon: a community-driven platform for quantitative evaluation of nonuniform sampling in NMR.
- Pustovalova Y, Delaglio F, Craft DL, Arthanari H, Bax A, Billeter M, Bostock MJ, Dashti H, Hansen DF, Hyberts SG, Johnson BA, Kazimierczuk K, Lu H, Maciejewski M, Miljenović TM, Mobli M, Nietlispach D, Orekhov V, Powers R, Qu X, Robson SA, Rovnyak D, Wagner G, Ying J, Zambrello M, Hoch JC, Donoho DL, Schuyler AD.
- Magn Reson (Gott) (2021) 2:843-861. Abstract/Full Text
- Concordance of X-ray and AlphaFold2 Models of SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease with Residual Dipolar Couplings Measured in Solution.
- Robertson AJ, Courtney JM, Shen Y, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2021 Nov 24) 143:19306-19310. Abstract/Full Text
- Four-dimensional NOE-NOE spectroscopy of SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease to facilitate resonance assignment and structural analysis.
- Robertson AJ, Ying J, Bax A.
- Magn Reson (Gott) (2021) 2:129-138. Abstract/Full Text
- A lowly populated, transient β-sheet structure in monomeric Aβ(1-42) identified by multinuclear NMR of chemical denaturation.
- Kakeshpour T, Ramanujam V, Barnes CA, Shen Y, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biophys Chem (2021 Mar) 270:106531. Abstract/Full Text
- Conditional Disorder in Small Heat-shock Proteins.
- Alderson TR, Ying J, Bax A, Benesch JLP, Baldwin AJ.
- J Mol Biol (2020 Apr 17) 432:3033-3049. Abstract/Full Text
- Modulating the Stiffness of the Myosin VI Single α-Helical Domain.
- Barnes CA, Shen Y, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biophys J (2020 Mar 10) 118:1119-1128. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein structural changes characterized by high-pressure, pulsed field gradient diffusion NMR spectroscopy.
- Ramanujam V, Alderson TR, Pritišanac I, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Magn Reson (2020 Mar) 312:106701. Abstract/Full Text
- Residual Dipolar Couplings for Resolving Cysteine Bridges in Disulfide-Rich Peptides.
- Ramanujam V, Shen Y, Ying J, Mobli M.
- Front Chem (2019) 7:889. Abstract/Full Text
- Importance of time-ordered non-uniform sampling of multi-dimensional NMR spectra of Aβ(1-42) peptide under aggregating conditions.
- Ying J, Barnes CA, Louis JM, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2019 Sep) 73:429-441. Abstract/Full Text
- Remarkable Rigidity of the Single α-Helical Domain of Myosin-VI As Revealed by NMR Spectroscopy.
- Barnes CA, Shen Y, Ying J, Takagi Y, Torchia DA, Sellers JR, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2019 Jun 5) 141:9004-9017. Abstract/Full Text
- Local unfolding of the HSP27 monomer regulates chaperone activity.
- Alderson TR, Roche J, Gastall HY, Dias DM, Pritišanac I, Ying J, Bax A, Benesch JLP, Baldwin AJ.
- Nat Commun (2019 Mar 6) 10:1068. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of protein folding under native conditions by rapidly switching the hydrostatic pressure inside an NMR sample cell.
- Charlier C, Alderson TR, Courtney JM, Ying J, Anfinrud P, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 May 1) 115:E4169-E4178. Abstract/Full Text
- Propensity for cis-Proline Formation in Unfolded Proteins.
- Alderson TR, Lee JH, Charlier C, Ying J, Bax A.
- Chembiochem (2018 Jan 4) 19:37-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Sparse multidimensional iterative lineshape-enhanced (SMILE) reconstruction of both non-uniformly sampled and conventional NMR data.
- Ying J, Delaglio F, Torchia DA, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2017 Jun) 68:101-118. Abstract/Full Text
- An allosteric site in the T-cell receptor Cβ domain plays a critical signalling role.
- Natarajan K, McShan AC, Jiang J, Kumirov VK, Wang R, Zhao H, Schuck P, Tilahun ME, Boyd LF, Ying J, Bax A, Margulies DH, Sgourakis NG.
- Nat Commun (2017 May 16) 8:15260. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Observation of α-Synuclein Membrane Interaction by Monitoring the Acetylation Reactivity of Its Lysine Side Chains.
- Lee JH, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2016 Sep 6) 55:4949-59. Abstract/Full Text
- ARTSY-J: Convenient and precise measurement of (3)JHNHα couplings in medium-size proteins from TROSY-HSQC spectra.
- Roche J, Ying J, Shen Y, Torchia DA, Bax A.
- J Magn Reson (2016 Jul) 268:73-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative evaluation of positive ϕ angle propensity in flexible regions of proteins from three-bond J couplings.
- Lee JH, Ying J, Bax A.
- Phys Chem Chem Phys (2016 Feb 17) 18:5759-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Monomeric Aβ(1-40) and Aβ(1-42) Peptides in Solution Adopt Very Similar Ramachandran Map Distributions That Closely Resemble Random Coil.
- Roche J, Shen Y, Lee JH, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2016 Feb 9) 55:762-75. Abstract/Full Text
- High accuracy of Karplus equations for relating three-bond J couplings to protein backbone torsion angles.
- Li F, Lee JH, Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- Chemphyschem (2015 Feb 23) 16:572-8. Abstract/Full Text
- A maximum entropy approach to the study of residue-specific backbone angle distributions in α-synuclein, an intrinsically disordered protein.
- Mantsyzov AB, Maltsev AS, Ying J, Shen Y, Hummer G, Bax A.
- Protein Sci (2014 Sep) 23:1275-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Homonuclear decoupling for enhancing resolution and sensitivity in NOE and RDC measurements of peptides and proteins.
- Ying J, Roche J, Bax A.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Apr) 241:97-102. Abstract/Full Text
- Dissociation of the trimeric gp41 ectodomain at the lipid-water interface suggests an active role in HIV-1 Env-mediated membrane fusion.
- Roche J, Louis JM, Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Mar 4) 111:3425-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Deuterium isotope shifts for backbone ¹H, ¹⁵N and ¹³C nuclei in intrinsically disordered protein α-synuclein.
- Maltsev AS, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2012 Oct) 54:181-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing exchange kinetics and atomic resolution dynamics in high-molecular-weight complexes using dark-state exchange saturation transfer NMR spectroscopy.
- Fawzi NL, Ying J, Torchia DA, Clore GM.
- Nat Protoc (2012 Jul 19) 7:1523-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of ¹⁵N relaxation rates in perdeuterated proteins by TROSY-based methods.
- Lakomek NA, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2012 Jul) 53:209-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Impact of N-terminal acetylation of α-synuclein on its random coil and lipid binding properties.
- Maltsev AS, Ying J, Bax A.
- Biochemistry (2012 Jun 26) 51:5004-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Imino hydrogen positions in nucleic acids from density functional theory validated by NMR residual dipolar couplings.
- Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2012 Apr 25) 134:6956-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Atomic-resolution dynamics on the surface of amyloid-β protofibrils probed by solution NMR.
- Fawzi NL, Ying J, Ghirlando R, Torchia DA, Clore GM.
- Nature (2011 Oct 30) 480:268-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of (1)H-(15)N and (1)H-(13)C residual dipolar couplings in nucleic acids from TROSY intensities.
- Ying J, Wang J, Grishaev A, Yu P, Wang YX, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2011 Sep) 51:89-103. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural discrimination in small molecules by accurate measurement of long-range proton-carbon NMR residual dipolar couplings.
- Trigo-Mouriño P, Navarro-Vázquez A, Ying J, Gil RR, Bax A.
- Angew Chem Int Ed Engl (2011 Aug 8) 50:7576-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Kinetics of amyloid beta monomer-to-oligomer exchange by NMR relaxation.
- Fawzi NL, Ying J, Torchia DA, Clore GM.
- J Am Chem Soc (2010 Jul 28) 132:9948-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical shift anisotropy of imino 15N nuclei in Watson-Crick base pairs from magic angle spinning liquid crystal NMR and nuclear spin relaxation.
- Grishaev A, Yao L, Ying J, Pardi A, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2009 Jul 15) 131:9490-1. Abstract/Full Text
- Improved accuracy of 15N-1H scalar and residual dipolar couplings from gradient-enhanced IPAP-HSQC experiments on protonated proteins.
- Yao L, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2009 Mar) 43:161-70. Abstract/Full Text
- NMR determination of amide N-H equilibrium bond length from concerted dipolar coupling measurements.
- Yao L, Vögeli B, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2008 Dec 10) 130:16518-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Solution structure of tRNAVal from refinement of homology model against residual dipolar coupling and SAXS data.
- Grishaev A, Ying J, Canny MD, Pardi A, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2008 Oct) 42:99-109. Abstract/Full Text
- Magnetic field induced residual dipolar couplings of imino groups in nucleic acids from measurements at a single magnetic field.
- Ying J, Grishaev A, Latham MP, Pardi A, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2007 Oct) 39:91-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Limits on variations in protein backbone dynamics from precise measurements of scalar couplings.
- Vögeli B, Ying J, Grishaev A, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2007 Aug 1) 129:9377-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Mixed-time parallel evolution in multiple quantum NMR experiments: sensitivity and resolution enhancement in heteronuclear NMR.
- Ying J, Chill JH, Louis JM, Bax A.
- J Biomol NMR (2007 Mar) 37:195-204. Abstract/Full Text
- Design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of new cyclic melanotropin peptide analogues selective for the human melanocortin-4 receptor.
- Ying J, Gu X, Cai M, Dedek M, Vagner J, Trivedi DB, Hruby VJ.
- J Med Chem (2006 Nov 16) 49:6888-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical shift tensors of protonated base carbons in helical RNA and DNA from NMR relaxation and liquid crystal measurements.
- Ying J, Grishaev A, Bryce DL, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2006 Sep 6) 128:11443-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Pseudo-CSA restraints for NMR refinement of nucleic acid structure.
- Grishaev A, Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2006 Aug 9) 128:10010-1. Abstract/Full Text
- 2'-hydroxyl proton positions in helical RNA from simultaneously measured heteronuclear scalar couplings and NOEs.
- Ying J, Bax A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2006 Jul 5) 128:8372-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Carbon-13 chemical shift anisotropy in DNA bases from field dependence of solution NMR relaxation rates.
- Ying J, Grishaev A, Bax A.
- Magn Reson Chem (2006 Mar) 44:302-10. Abstract/Full Text
