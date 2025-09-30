Sept. 2025

This Report outlines research Recommendations from the NIDDK’s Working Group of Council on Heterogeneity of Diabetes, a result of tremendous effort and significant contributions from global investigators and NIDDK staff. This Report complements and builds on opportunities outlined in NIDDK’s 2021 Strategic Plan for Research. The Strategic Plan elaborates on specific research needs and opportunities that NIDDK could pursue to accelerate research into the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases and conditions under the Institute’s mission. Along with other strategic planning efforts, it also guides the Institute’s approaches to build on scientific discoveries, pursue promising research avenues, and maximize the public investment in research. A scientific goal in the 2021 NIDDK Strategic Plan for Research is to “Advance understanding of biological pathways and environmental contributors to health and disease.” Thus, the Recommendations from the Working Group complement the NIDDK Strategic Plan for Research and provide research opportunities to advance the Institute’s mission and to further understanding of biological pathways and environmental contributors to health and disease particularly as it relates to diabetes.