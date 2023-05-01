U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
The United States Renal Data System (USRDS) is a national data system that collects, analyzes, and distributes information about chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the United States. The USRDS is funded directly by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). USRDS staff collaborate with members of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and the ESRD networks, sharing datasets and working to improve the accuracy of ESRD patient information.

Lin Eugene
Interview with Eugene Lin, MD, MS, Clinical and Resident Fellow, USC Schaeffer Center, and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Health Policy & Management, Keck School of Medicine of USC and the USC Price School of Public Policy, author of Association Between Nephrologist Ownership of Dialysis Facilities and Clinical Outcomes.
