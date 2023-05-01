United States Renal Data System
Progress Through Research
The United States Renal Data System (USRDS) is a national data system that collects, analyzes, and distributes information about chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the United States. The USRDS is funded directly by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). USRDS staff collaborate with members of Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and the ESRD networks, sharing datasets and working to improve the accuracy of ESRD patient information.
Contact USRDS
Email: usrds@niddk.nih.gov
USRDS Announcements
- Now Live: 2022 Standard Analysis Files (SAFs) are now available – 3/20/2023
- Now live: The ESRD Quarterly Update with data through the second quarter of 2022 is now available - 2/21/2023
- Now updated: the DESKRIBE data query system is now live with the 2022 Annual Data Report (ADR) data - 2/21/2023
- The 2022 Annual Data Report (ADR) is now live. Read the announcement - 10/31/2022
- 2021 ADR Reference Table Amendment: Read the announcement - 9/13/2022
Publication Spotlight
Interview with Eugene Lin, MD, MS, Clinical and Resident Fellow, USC Schaeffer Center, and Assistant Professor of Medicine and Health Policy & Management, Keck School of Medicine of USC and the USC Price School of Public Policy, author of Association Between Nephrologist Ownership of Dialysis Facilities and Clinical Outcomes.Read more