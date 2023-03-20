USRDS News

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Publication Spotlight: Dr. Danziger

John

Interview with John Danziger, MD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School and author of Associations of Community Water Lead Concentrations with Hemoglobin Concentrations and Erythropoietin-Stimulating Agent Use among Patients with Advanced CKD.

 
Check out Publication Spotlights to learn more about how our data is being used by the scientific community.

2022 SAFs Now Available

The 2022 USRDS Standard Analysis Files (SAFs) are now available for request. For more information, please visit the Researcher’s Guide.

Now Live: ESRD Quarterly and DESKRIBE Updates

DESKRIBE is now updated with 2022 ADR data and the ESRD Quarterly Update is live with data through the second quarter of 2022.

