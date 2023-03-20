USRDS News
Publication Spotlight: Dr. Danziger
Interview with John Danziger, MD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Harvard Medical School and author of Associations of Community Water Lead Concentrations with Hemoglobin Concentrations and Erythropoietin-Stimulating Agent Use among Patients with Advanced CKD.
2022 SAFs Now Available
The 2022 USRDS Standard Analysis Files (SAFs) are now available for request. For more information, please visit the Researcher’s Guide.
Now Live: ESRD Quarterly and DESKRIBE Updates
DESKRIBE is now updated with 2022 ADR data and the ESRD Quarterly Update is live with data through the second quarter of 2022.
