Draft NIDDK Strategic Plan for Research

Aug. 2021

The NIDDK is currently developing a Strategic Plan to accelerate research into the causes, treatment, and prevention of diseases and conditions under the Institute’s mission. This overarching 5-year trans-NIDDK Strategic Plan will complement our disease-specific planning efforts. The draft strategic plan is the result of a planning process that included gathering substantial external input over the past year.

Public Comment Period: August 10, 2021 to August 31, 2021

To obtain additional external input, NIDDK will invite comments on the draft Strategic Plan from: the scientific research community; patients and caregivers; health care providers and health advocacy organizations; scientific and professional organizations; federal agencies; and other stakeholders, including interested members of the public.