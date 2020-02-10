National Kidney Month Toolkit
Use the resources below to share this important health message, Take the Pressure Off: Your Kidneys and Your Health.
National Kidney Month Flyer
Download our flyer (PDF, 2.6 MB) with tips on healthy lifestyle habits for managing high blood pressure to help protect your kidneys.
Print copies for your bulletin board, share in an e-newsletter, or distribute at an upcoming health fair.
Download a Spanish language version (PDF, 2.53 MB) .
Social Media Content
Download our social media graphics (ZIP, 1.79 MB) and content to post on your Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.
To share this toolkit with your followers, click anywhere on the NIDDK social media message below to then like and share the post on your Twitter page.
Kidney Health Resources for Community and Family Organizers
Family Reunion Kidney Health Guide
Family reunion planners, or anyone planning or attending a reunion or family gathering, can use this guide to start the important conversation about family health and the kidney connection.
Download a Free Copy (PDF, 1.48 MB)
Kidney Sundays: A Toolkit
Health ministry leaders, or anyone interested in bringing health programming to their congregation, can use this toolkit to help make the kidney connection.
Download a Free Copy (PDF, 7.94 MB)
Resources for Health Care Professionals and Their Patients
View training guides, evidence-based resources, and data related to high blood pressure and kidney disease.
- Kidney Disease for Health Professionals
- Professional Education and CMEs
- Diabetes in America, 3rd edition, Chapter 22: Kidney Disease in Diabetes
- Guiding Principles for the Care of People With or at Risk for Diabetes
- Kidney posts on the NIDDK Diabetes Discoveries & Practice Blog
Download printable factsheets and brochures.
- Healthy Blood Pressure for Healthy Hearts: Small Steps To Take Control (available in Spanish)
- Healthy Blood Pressure for Healthy Hearts: Tracking Your Numbers (available in Spanish)
- Healthy Hearts, Healthy Homes: Keep the Beat: Control Your High Blood Pressure (available in Spanish)
- My Blood Pressure Wallet Card (PDF, 663 KB)
This content is provided as a service of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health. The NIDDK translates and disseminates research findings to increase knowledge and understanding about health and disease among patients, health professionals, and the public. Content produced by the NIDDK is carefully reviewed by NIDDK scientists and other experts.