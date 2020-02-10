  1. Home
National Kidney Month Toolkit

Use the resources below to share this important health message, Take the Pressure Off: Your Kidneys and Your Health.

NKM 2020 flyer thumbnail image.

National Kidney Month Flyer

Download our flyer (PDF, 2.6 MB) with tips on healthy lifestyle habits for managing high blood pressure to help protect your kidneys.

Print copies for your bulletin board, share in an e-newsletter, or distribute at an upcoming health fair.

Download a Spanish language version (PDF, 2.53 MB) .

Social Media Content

Download our social media graphics (ZIP, 1.79 MB)  and content to post on your Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

To share this toolkit with your followers, click anywhere on the NIDDK social media message below to then like and share the post on your Twitter page.

Kidney Health Resources for Community and Family Organizers

Image of the Family Reunion Health Guide book

Family Reunion Kidney Health Guide

Family reunion planners, or anyone planning or attending a reunion or family gathering, can use this guide to start the important conversation about family health and the kidney connection.

Download a Free Copy (PDF, 1.48 MB) 

Image of the Kidney Sundays: A Toolkit book

Kidney Sundays: A Toolkit

Health ministry leaders, or anyone interested in bringing health programming to their congregation, can use this toolkit to help make the kidney connection.

Download a Free Copy (PDF, 7.94 MB)

Resources for Health Care Professionals and Their Patients

View training guides, evidence-based resources, and data related to high blood pressure and kidney disease.

Download printable factsheets and brochures.

