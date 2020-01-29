National Kidney Month 2020

March is National Kidney Month, a time when communities across the country raise awareness about kidney disease. In partnership with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), this year’s focus is the link between high blood pressure and kidney disease.

If you have high blood pressure, you’re at risk for chronic kidney disease, a serious condition that can lead to stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, and death.

The good news is that you can help protect your kidneys by managing high blood pressure with these 6 healthy lifestyle habits.

Take medications as prescribed. Your doctor may prescribe blood pressure-lowering medications that are effective in slowing the development of kidney disease. Aim for a healthy weight. If you are overweight or obese, losing just 3 to 5 percent of your weight can improve blood pressure readings. Select healthier food and beverage options. Focus on fruits and vegetables, lean meat, whole grains, and other heart-healthy foods. Try to quit smoking. If you smoke, take steps to quit. Get enough sleep. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night. Manage stress and make physical activity part of your routine. Consider healthy stress-reducing activities and get at least 30 minutes or more of physical activity each day.

