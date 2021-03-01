Statement on UNITE from NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers

NIDDK is committed to creating a culture of civility, diversity, equity, and inclusion. I join Dr. Francis Collins in his goal to end structural racism in biomedical research and support the important NIH efforts launched under his leadership, including the recently announced NIH-wide UNITE initiative. NIDDK’s response to this significant issue has also been robust, including developing strategies to address research questions linked to health care disparities and health inequities within our mission. We are also creating a framework to increase diversity within the NIDDK Intramural Research Program and our extramural workforce. In conjunction with these efforts, a newly established NIDDK Civility, Diversity, and Inclusion Steering Committee is advising the Institute on best practices for building a diverse, inclusive, and respectful 21st century workforce to continue to advance our research mission and to achieve health equity for all. Because, to echo Dr. Collins’ words, together we’re stronger.

Learn more about our efforts in these areas in my NIDDK Director’s Update newsletter.