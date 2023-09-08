NIH Obesity Research Task Force Symposium: Medications to Treat Obesity: Past, Present, and Future

Event Details

This symposium explores the history of medications to treat obesity, the mechanisms of action of anti-obesity medications, pivotal studies of newer medications in adults and children, use of anti-obesity medications in clinical practice, and issues related to access to obesity treatment and health equity.

Obesity contributes to numerous diseases and conditions that affect how people feel, how they function, and how long they live. Lifestyle interventions to improve diet, physical activity, and other obesity-related behaviors are a cornerstone of treatment; however, many individuals cannot lose enough weight or maintain enough weight loss to improve their health with behavioral treatment alone. Adding adjunctive interventions, including anti-obesity pharmacotherapy, can improve weight loss and weight maintenance and decrease risk factors for obesity-related diseases. Although medications to treat obesity have a history of safety concerns and only modest efficacy, new and emerging pharmacotherapeutic options—including single, dual, and poly-incretin agonists—are changing the treatment landscape, with significantly greater weight loss efficacy than previous treatments.

August 30, 2023