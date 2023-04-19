U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. NMRI Annual Workshop 2023
View Meetings & Workshops
NMRI 2023 Annual Workshop Banner

NMRI Annual Workshop 2023

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details

Background

More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

Meeting Objectives

  • Mentorship
  • Poster Presentation
  • Scholarly exchange among field leaders

    • Who can attend?

    The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of:
    • Diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism
    • Digestive and liver diseases, nutrition
    • Kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases

    Registration Deadline

    April 3, 2023

    Abstract Deadline

    March 27, 2023

    Event Logistics

    Registration

    Register Now
    Register by

    Location

    Bethesda, MD

    Contacts

    Winnie Martinez
    NIDDK
    T: 301-435-2988

    Share this page

    Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest