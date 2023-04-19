NMRI Annual Workshop 2023

Event Details

More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

Travel Awards

Limited Travel Awards of up to $600 for eligible members to attend the NMRI Annual Meeting are available. Awards will be given with priority to those that (1) have never participated in a NMRI meeting, (2) are junior faculty up to the Assistant Professor level and (3) are presenters of an abstract at the NMRI Annual Meeting poster session. Limited Travel Awards of up to $1,000 for eligible senior members, Associate Professor and Professor level, to attend the NMRI Annual Workshop is available. Awards to Senior members will be given with priority to those that mentor NMRI member(s).

To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Enrollment Form.

American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Travel Awards

The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) provides a limited number of travel awards to nephrologists or other researchers conducting kidney related research attending the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) Annual Workshop to cover travel expenses up to $1,500.00 in accordance with ASN's guidelines. To be considered for an ASN sponsored NMRI travel award, please contact Jennifer Barksdale, Diversity and Workforce Program Coordinator by

March 3, 2023.

American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Travel Grant

The American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) provides travel support of up to $3,000 to support early career investigator members to attend the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) Annual Workshop. To be considered for an ASBMR travel grant, please contact asbmr@asbmr.org by January 31, 2023.