The Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) is a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK. Its success begins with the dedication of senior investigators to mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators, and continues with the participation of active members and the recruitment of new members. More than 600 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and that number continues to grow.

Login in to the NMRI portal to update your profile and access member resources. Not a member? Learn more and apply. Login to the Portal

Virtual NMRI Annual Workshop Date:

April 28 - 30, 2021 Meeting Registration Deadline

April 9, 2021 Learn More

Subscribe for NMRI Updates Sign up for email updates and stay informed about meetings, funding opportunities, and more. Subscribe for Updates

Applying to NMRI Anyone can participate in NMRI, attend meetings, and sign up for newsletters. Those who qualify can become full members. To be eligible for membership you must: Be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status

Be at the post doctoral level or higher

Be interested in minority health research, including individuals from traditionally under-served communities: African American, Hispanic American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and other Pacific Islanders

Conduct research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive disease, nutrition, obesity, kidney, urologic, or hematologic diseases Program Highlights NMRI offers participants and eligible members access to: National Annual Meetings and Regional Meetings

NMRI Newsletter Additionally, NMRI members have access to: Limited travel awards

Networking Opportunities and Network Directory

A Mentor/Mentee Program Create an account, complete the enrollment form to participate, and learn if you're eligible for full membership. Apply Now

NIDDK Staff Contact