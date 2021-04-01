Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI)
The Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) is a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK. Its success begins with the dedication of senior investigators to mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators, and continues with the participation of active members and the recruitment of new members. More than 600 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and that number continues to grow.
Applying to NMRI
Anyone can participate in NMRI, attend meetings, and sign up for newsletters. Those who qualify can become full members. To be eligible for membership you must:
- Be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident status
- Be at the post doctoral level or higher
- Be interested in minority health research, including individuals from traditionally under-served communities: African American, Hispanic American, American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, and other Pacific Islanders
- Conduct research in the fields of diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism, digestive disease, nutrition, obesity, kidney, urologic, or hematologic diseases
Program Highlights
NMRI offers participants and eligible members access to:
- National Annual Meetings and Regional Meetings
- NMRI Newsletter
Additionally, NMRI members have access to:
- Limited travel awards
- Networking Opportunities and Network Directory
- A Mentor/Mentee Program
