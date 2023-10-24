U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
2023 NMRI West Region Workshop

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

Background

More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

Meeting Objectives

  • Mentorship
  • Poster Presentation
  • Scholarly exchange among field leaders

Who can attend?

The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of:
  • Diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism
  • Digestive and liver diseases, nutrition
  • Kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases

Registration Deadline

September 25, 2023

Abstract Submission Deadline

September 25, 2023

Event Logistics

Location

University of Nevada
Las Vegas, NV

Contacts

Winnie Martinez
NIDDK
T: 301-435-2988

