Pharmacotherapy for Obesity in Children and Adolescents: State of the Science, Research Gaps and Opportunities

Meeting Objectives
The overarching goal of the workshop will be to identify gaps and opportunities to guide research and speed progress in the safe, effective, and equitable use of pharmacotherapy for obesity in children and adolescents. This workshop will convene leading scientific and clinical experts with expertise in obesity pathophysiology, clinical trials of pharmacotherapy, clinical use of medication to treat obesity, precision medicine, implementation science, health equity and disparities, and health economics to discuss the use of pharmacotherapy in children, systemic and individual barriers to treatment, effects on physical and mental health, quality of life and eating behaviors, and cost-effectiveness of therapy. At the end of the workshop, participants will identify gaps and opportunities for future research to guide
- best practices for the use of pharmacotherapy for pediatric obesity, including prescriber training, timing of initiation, duration of therapy, combination therapies, and lifestyle supports;
- understanding of contextual factors that influence equitable access and reduce barriers to care; and
- important and unique aspects of the use of pharmacotherapy for obesity in vulnerable populations, including bias and stigma, communication, development of autonomy, and growth and development.
Such research will inform optimal and equitable medical management of children and adolescents with obesity.
Background
Pediatric obesity is highly prevalent and increasing, with approximately 20% of children and adolescents living with this chronic, progressive, and relapsing disease. Non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic youth and children from families experiencing poverty and/or food insecurity are disproportionately affected. Pediatric obesity has been associated with serious complications and co-morbidities, including type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, dyslipidemia, elevated blood pressure, and mental health problems. The many adverse health consequences of obesity threaten the health of tens of millions of Americans and place great strain on the health care system. More importantly, obesity and sequelae can impair a child’s well-being and quality of life during a critical time for growth and development. Moreover, most children and adolescents with obesity retain their excess adiposity into adulthood. The dose and duration of lifestyle modification therapy needed to meaningfully reduce adiposity in children and adolescents is high, often limiting its feasibility in practice. In addition, most behavioral/lifestyle obesity treatment interventions show only modest favorable changes in average body mass index (BMI), which are not sustained. And although response is mixed, a substantial number of children do not experience meaningful improvement. Since 2020, three anti-obesity medications (AOMs)—Liraglutide, Semaglutide, and Phentermine/Topiramate—have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for chronic weight management in children ages 12 years and older with non-syndromic obesity, and trials of new medications in the pediatric population are ongoing, including in young children and preadolescents. The availability of AOMs offers an important adjunct to lifestyle intervention for a substantial number of children and adolescents. Research is needed to address important knowledge gaps to ensure appropriate, effective, safe, equitable, and successful adoption of obesity pharmacotherapy in clinical practice, as well as evaluate the long-term use of pharmacotherapy and its potential adverse effects.
Organizing Committee
Co-Chairs
- Sarah C. Armstrong, M.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Chief, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Health
Duke University School of Medicine
- Ihuoma Eneli, M.D, M.S.
Visiting Professor of Pediatrics
University of Colorado
Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Aaron S. Kelly, Ph.D.
Professor of Pediatrics
Minnesota American Legion and Auxiliary Chair in Children’s Health
Co-Director, Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine
University of Minnesota Medical School
Obesity Action Coalition
- Liz Paul, Patient Advocate
NIDDK
- Miranda Broadney, M.D.
- Mary Evans, Ph.D.
- Barbara Linder, M.D.
- Katrina Loh, M.D.
- Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H.
- Ken Wilkins, Ph.D.
- Theresa Woo, Ph.D.
- Sue Yanovski, M.D.
NICHD
NHLBI
- Laurie Donze, Ph.D.
- Charlotte Pratt, Ph.D.
OBSSR
- Deborah Young-Hyman, Ph.D.
Registration Deadline
November 27, 2023
Agenda
November 28, 2023
Welcome and Introductions
- 10:00 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
- Welcoming Remarks
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P., Director, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- 10:10 a.m. - 10:20 a.m.
- Introduction, Workshop Goals, and Agenda for Day 1
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H., National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- 10:20 a.m. - 10:35 a.m.
- Opening Remarks from Meeting Co-Chairs
Sarah Armstrong, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine
Ihuoma Eneli, M.D., University of Colorado
Aaron Kelly, Ph.D., University of Minnesota Medical School
Session 1: Overview of Treatment for Pediatric Obesity
- 10:35 a.m. - 10:55 a.m.
- Understanding the Whole Child with Obesity and the Adverse Physical, Metabolic, and Psychological Consequences of Childhood Obesity
Ihuoma Eneli, M.D., M.S., University of Colorado
- 10:55 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.
- Parent and Patient Journeys with Obesity and Obesity Care
Faith Anne Heeren, B.A., University of Florida
Liz Paul, Obesity Action Coalition
Zaiden Wertz, Colorado
- 11:25 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
- The Past, Present, and Future of Pediatric Obesity Care and Overview of AAP Clinical Practice Guidelines
Sarah Hampl, M.D., University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine
- 11:45 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
Aaron Kelly, Ph.D., University of Minnesota Medical School
- 12:00 p.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Break
Session 2: The Science and Rationale for Pharmacotherapy to Treat Obesity
- 12:15 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.
- Session 2: Lunch and Lightning Talks
Moderator: Charlotte Pratt, Ph.D., National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- 12:55 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Pathophysiology of Obesity and the Rationale for the Use of Pharmacotherapy
Ania Jastreboff, M.D., Ph.D., Yale University School of Medicine
- 1:15 p.m. - 1:35 p.m.
- Approved and Emerging Pharmacotherapies for Non-syndromic Obesity: Clinical Trial Evidence of the Safety, Efficacy, and Tolerability of Anti-obesity Medications
Aaron Kelly, Ph.D., University of Minnesota Medical School
- 1:35 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.
- Approved and Emerging Pharmacotherapies for Children with Obesity Syndromes
Jack Yanovski, M.D., Ph.D., Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health
- 1:55 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
Justin Ryder, Ph.D., Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- 2:10 p.m. - 2:25 p.m.
- Break
- 2:25 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Challenges of Implementation of Evidence-based Treatments (including MI, IHBLT, AOMs, WLS) in Clinical Settings
Mona Sharifi, M.D., M.P.H., Yale University School of Medicine
- 2:45 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.
- Clinical Use of Anti-obesity Medications: When to Start, Escalate, Wean Down or Stop, Prospect of Physiological Resetting, Contraindications, and Long-term Safety
Claudia Fox, M.D., M.P.H., University of Minnesota School of Medicine
- 3:05 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.
- Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery and the Role of Pharmacotherapy
Tom Inge, M.D., Ph.D., Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- 3:25 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Mental Health Considerations
Denise Wilfley, Ph.D., University of Missouri
- 3:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
Sarah Armstrong, M.D., Duke University School of Medicine
- 4:00 p.m.
- Day 1 Meeting Adjournment
- 4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Lightning Talk Poster Presentations
November 29, 2023
- 9:30 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.
- Overview of Day 2 Agenda and Goals
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H., National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
Session 4: Equity and Access to Care
- 9:35 a.m. - 9:55 a.m.
- Barriers and Inequities to Care: The Impact of Weight Stigma and Bias on Provider and Student Education
Kofi Essel, M.D., M.P.H., Elevance Health
- 9:55 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
- Improving Access to Care: Insurance Coverage, Role of Telemedicine and Virtual Platforms, and Risks of Using Remote Care Platforms
Valerie O’Hara, D.O., Maine Medical Center
- 10:15 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- Moderated Discussion
Fatima Cody Sanford, M.D., M.P.H, M.P.A., Harvard Medical School
- 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Parent and Patient Panel Discussion
Moderator: Ted Kyle, R.Ph., M.B.A., ConscienHealth
- 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Lunch Break
Session 5: Design and Measurement
- 12:15 p.m. - 12:35 p.m.
- Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Pharmacotherapy Trials: Best Practices and Future Considerations
Daniel Hsia, M.D., Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- 12:35 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.
- Choosing Meaningful Outcomes and Measures, Including Outcomes to Assess Success and Harm: BMI and Its Limitations, Eating Behaviors, Co-morbidities, Quality of Life, and Other Patient-reported Outcomes
Sarah, Barlow, M.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- 12:55 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Cost-effectiveness Study Designs
Chin Hur, M.D., M.P.H., Columbia University Medical Center
- 1:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Moderated Discussion
Asheley Skinner, Ph.D., Duke University School of Medicine
- 1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Panel Discussion and Closing Remarks
This will be a group discussion led and facilitated by co-chairs.
- 3:00 p.m.
- Meeting Adjournment
Submission Deadline
October 20, 2023
To encourage attendance from next-generation researchers and to extend the breadth of information available, brief presentations or lightning talks of up to 5 minutes will be held in conjunction with the meeting presentations. Individuals selected should also plan to be available for a poster presentation of their talk at the end of the Day 1 presentations.
Applicants must be Early Stage Investigators (ESIs), including those ESIs who received their first R01 award or a career development award, or doctoral and postdoctoral students working in areas of childhood obesity that are relevant to the topic of the meeting.
A 1-page abstract for the lightning talk is required, along with a cover letter containing a brief justification explaining why the submitter thinks the focus of the presentation would be relevant and how it would contribute to the emphasis of the meeting.
It is anticipated that up to five abstracts will be accepted for lightning talks.
Submitting Abstracts
All abstracts must be submitted via email to Janiya Peters at jpeters@scgcorp.com, of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 250 words (not including name and affiliation). Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.67 KB).
Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format abstracts. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
- The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font.
- The abstract’s title should be bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
- On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country.
- Separate multiple authors with a semicolon; underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Use one blank line between the title and body of the abstract and between paragraphs.
- The abstract file name should follow this format: LastNameofprimary author_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker Effects).
- Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length and has 1-inch margins.
- Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., BMI), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place any special or unusual abbreviations in parentheses after the full word or phrase the first time it appears. Use figures to indicate numbers except to begin sentences, in which case, the number should be spelled out. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results).
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.
Acceptance Notification
Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a lightning talk by November 1, 2023.