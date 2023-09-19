Pre-application Webinar for Institutional Network Award for Research Training

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Pre-meeting Resources

First Pre-application Webinar for PAR-20-220, June 16, 2020

Second Pre-application Webinar for PAR-20-220, June 29, 2022

FAQ from Pre-application Webinars (PDF, 161 KB) After the webinar, this document will be updated to reflect new questions the community poses. This document may be updated subsequently without additional notice.



Meeting Objectives

Provide programmatic information about the Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Highlight updates and changes from previously issued PAR-20-220.

Provide information about the application review process.

Answer questions submitted by prospective applicants.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases is hosting a pre-application webinar to address questions related to PAR-23-248, the Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed). PAR-23-248 is a reissue of PAR-20-220.

Submit your PAR-23-248 questions by close of business on September 12 to kuhtraining@niddk.nih.gov.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, but participation is not required to apply to PAR-23-248.

Registration Deadline

September 18, 2023