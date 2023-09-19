U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Web banner for the Preapplication Webinar for Institutional Network Award for Research Training

Pre-application Webinar for Institutional Network Award for Research Training

Contacts

Event Details

Event Details

Pre-meeting Resources

Meeting Objectives

  • Provide programmatic information about the Notice of Funding Opportunity.
  • Highlight updates and changes from previously issued PAR-20-220.
  • Provide information about the application review process.
  • Answer questions submitted by prospective applicants.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases is hosting a pre-application webinar to address questions related to PAR-23-248, the Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed). PAR-23-248 is a reissue of PAR-20-220.

Submit your PAR-23-248 questions by close of business on September 12 to kuhtraining@niddk.nih.gov.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, but participation is not required to apply to PAR-23-248.

Registration Deadline

September 18, 2023

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

The link to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contacts
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-592-4748

Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D., M.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-435-0486

