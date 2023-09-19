Pre-application Webinar for Institutional Network Award for Research Training
Pre-meeting Resources
- First Pre-application Webinar for PAR-20-220, June 16, 2020
- Second Pre-application Webinar for PAR-20-220, June 29, 2022
- FAQ from Pre-application Webinars (PDF, 161 KB)
- After the webinar, this document will be updated to reflect new questions the community poses. This document may be updated subsequently without additional notice.
Meeting Objectives
- Provide programmatic information about the Notice of Funding Opportunity.
- Highlight updates and changes from previously issued PAR-20-220.
- Provide information about the application review process.
- Answer questions submitted by prospective applicants.
Background
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases is hosting a pre-application webinar to address questions related to PAR-23-248, the Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed). PAR-23-248 is a reissue of PAR-20-220.
Submit your PAR-23-248 questions by close of business on September 12 to kuhtraining@niddk.nih.gov.
Who can attend?
The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, but participation is not required to apply to PAR-23-248.
Registration DeadlineSeptember 18, 2023
Contacts
Program Contacts
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-592-4748
Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D., M.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-435-0486