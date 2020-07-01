Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite
of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
Michael J. Krashes, Ph.D.
Section Chiefmichael.krashes@nih.gov
Our lab aims to better understand the neural underpinnings of hunger by interrogating and recording activity of specific subsets of cells under distinct contexts of feeding behavior.
Select Publications
- Need-based prioritization of behavior.
- Burnett CJ, Funderburk SC, Navarrete J, Sabol A, Liang-Guallpa J, Desrochers TM, Krashes MJ.
- Elife (2019 Mar 25) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Defined Paraventricular Hypothalamic Populations Exhibit Differential Responses to Food Contingent on Caloric State.
- Li C, Navarrete J, Liang-Guallpa J, Lu C, Funderburk SC, Chang RB, Liberles SD, Olson DP, Krashes MJ.
- Cell Metab (2019 Mar 5) 29:681-694.e5. Abstract/Full Text