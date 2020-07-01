  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
  6. Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite

Section on Motivational Processes Underlying Appetite

of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch

Photo of Michael Krashes Michael J. Krashes, Ph.D.

Section Chief

michael.krashes@nih.gov
Our lab aims to better understand the neural underpinnings of hunger by interrogating and recording activity of specific subsets of cells under distinct contexts of feeding behavior.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Need-based prioritization of behavior.
Burnett CJ, Funderburk SC, Navarrete J, Sabol A, Liang-Guallpa J, Desrochers TM, Krashes MJ.
Elife (2019 Mar 25) 8. Abstract/Full Text
Defined Paraventricular Hypothalamic Populations Exhibit Differential Responses to Food Contingent on Caloric State.
Li C, Navarrete J, Liang-Guallpa J, Lu C, Funderburk SC, Chang RB, Liberles SD, Olson DP, Krashes MJ.
Cell Metab (2019 Mar 5) 29:681-694.e5. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
Lab Members