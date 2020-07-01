Publications
Select Publications
- Need-based prioritization of behavior.
- Burnett CJ, Funderburk SC, Navarrete J, Sabol A, Liang-Guallpa J, Desrochers TM, Krashes MJ.
- Elife (2019 Mar 25) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Defined Paraventricular Hypothalamic Populations Exhibit Differential Responses to Food Contingent on Caloric State.
- Li C, Navarrete J, Liang-Guallpa J, Lu C, Funderburk SC, Chang RB, Liberles SD, Olson DP, Krashes MJ.
- Cell Metab (2019 Mar 5) 29:681-694.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Hunger-Driven Motivational State Competition.
- Burnett CJ, Li C, Webber E, Tsaousidou E, Xue SY, Brüning JC, Krashes MJ.
- Neuron (2016 Oct 5) 92:187-201. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic GABAergic afferent modulation of AgRP neurons.
- Garfield AS, Shah BP, Burgess CR, Li MM, Li C, Steger JS, Madara JC, Campbell JN, Kroeger D, Scammell TE, Tannous BA, Myers MG Jr, Andermann ML, Krashes MJ, Lowell BB.
- Nat Neurosci (2016 Dec) 19:1628-1635. Abstract/Full Text
- A New DREADD Facilitates the Multiplexed Chemogenetic Interrogation of Behavior.
- Vardy E, Robinson JE, Li C, Olsen RHJ, DiBerto JF, Giguere PM, Sassano FM, Huang XP, Zhu H, Urban DJ, White KL, Rittiner JE, Crowley NA, Pleil KE, Mazzone CM, Mosier PD, Song J, Kash TL, Malanga CJ, Krashes MJ, Roth BL.
- Neuron (2015 May 20) 86:936-946. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- AgRP Accountants Compute Caloric Cost.
- Liang J, Krashes MJ.
- Cell Rep (2017 Dec 5) 21:2647-2648. Abstract/Full Text
- Asprosin is a centrally acting orexigenic hormone.
- Duerrschmid C, He Y, Wang C, Li C, Bournat JC, Romere C, Saha PK, Lee ME, Phillips KJ, Jain M, Jia P, Zhao Z, Farias M, Wu Q, Milewicz DM, Sutton VR, Moore DD, Butte NF, Krashes MJ, Xu Y, Chopra AR.
- Nat Med (2017 Dec) 23:1444-1453. Abstract/Full Text
- Specialized Mechanosensory Nociceptors Mediating Rapid Responses to Hair Pull.
- Ghitani N, Barik A, Szczot M, Thompson JH, Li C, Le Pichon CE, Krashes MJ, Chesler AT.
- Neuron (2017 Aug 16) 95:944-954.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Neuroendocrinology: Electromagnetic control of neural activity - prospective physics for physicians.
- Funderburk SC, Krashes MJ.
- Nat Rev Endocrinol (2016 May 12) 12:316-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute Glucose Response Properties Beyond Feeding.
- Burnett CJ, Krashes MJ.
- Trends Mol Med (2016 May) 22:356-358. Abstract/Full Text
- Foraging and flight trump defense and fight.
- Li C, Krashes MJ.
- Nat Neurosci (2016 Apr 26) 19:645-646. Abstract/Full Text
- Melanocortin-4 receptor-regulated energy homeostasis.
- Krashes MJ, Lowell BB, Garfield AS.
- Nat Neurosci (2016 Feb) 19:206-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Gs-coupled GPCR signalling in AgRP neurons triggers sustained increase in food intake.
- Nakajima K, Cui Z, Li C, Meister J, Cui Y, Fu O, Smith AS, Jain S, Lowell BB, Krashes MJ, Wess J.
- Nat Commun (2016 Jan 8) 7:10268. Abstract/Full Text
- Palatability Can Drive Feeding Independent of AgRP Neurons.
- Denis RG, Joly-Amado A, Webber E, Langlet F, Schaeffer M, Padilla SL, Cansell C, Dehouck B, Castel J, Delbès AS, Martinez S, Lacombe A, Rouch C, Kassis N, Fehrentz JA, Martinez J, Verdié P, Hnasko TS, Palmiter RD, Krashes MJ, Güler AD, Magnan C, Luquet S.
- Cell Metab (2015 Oct 6) 22:646-57. Abstract/Full Text
- The elegance of energy balance: Insight from circuit-level manipulations.
- Webber ES, Bonci A, Krashes MJ.
- Synapse (2015 Sep) 69:461-74. Abstract/Full Text
- MC4R-expressing glutamatergic neurons in the paraventricular hypothalamus regulate feeding and are synaptically connected to the parabrachial nucleus.
- Shah BP, Vong L, Olson DP, Koda S, Krashes MJ, Ye C, Yang Z, Fuller PM, Elmquist JK, Lowell BB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Sep 9) 111:13193-8. Abstract/Full Text
- An excitatory paraventricular nucleus to AgRP neuron circuit that drives hunger.
- Krashes MJ, Shah BP, Madara JC, Olson DP, Strochlic DE, Garfield AS, Vong L, Pei H, Watabe-Uchida M, Uchida N, Liberles SD, Lowell BB.
- Nature (2014 Mar 13) 507:238-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetic and chemogenetic insights into the food addiction hypothesis.
- Krashes MJ, Kravitz AV.
- Front Behav Neurosci (2014) 8:57. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid versus delayed stimulation of feeding by the endogenously released AgRP neuron mediators GABA, NPY, and AgRP.
- Krashes MJ, Shah BP, Koda S, Lowell BB.
- Cell Metab (2013 Oct 1) 18:588-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Layered reward signalling through octopamine and dopamine in Drosophila.
- Burke CJ, Huetteroth W, Owald D, Perisse E, Krashes MJ, Das G, Gohl D, Silies M, Certel S, Waddell S.
- Nature (2012 Dec 20) 492:433-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid, reversible activation of AgRP neurons drives feeding behavior in mice.
- Krashes MJ, Koda S, Ye C, Rogan SC, Adams AC, Cusher DS, Maratos-Flier E, Roth BL, Lowell BB.
- J Clin Invest (2011 Apr) 121:1424-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Sequential use of mushroom body neuron subsets during drosophila odor memory processing.
- Krashes MJ, Keene AC, Leung B, Armstrong JD, Waddell S.
- Neuron (2007 Jan 4) 53:103-15. Abstract/Full Text