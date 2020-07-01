Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Need-based prioritization of behavior. Burnett CJ, Funderburk SC, Navarrete J, Sabol A, Liang-Guallpa J, Desrochers TM, Krashes MJ. Elife (2019 Mar 25) 8. Abstract/Full Text Defined Paraventricular Hypothalamic Populations Exhibit Differential Responses to Food Contingent on Caloric State. Li C, Navarrete J, Liang-Guallpa J, Lu C, Funderburk SC, Chang RB, Liberles SD, Olson DP, Krashes MJ. Cell Metab (2019 Mar 5) 29:681-694.e5. Abstract/Full Text Hunger-Driven Motivational State Competition. Burnett CJ, Li C, Webber E, Tsaousidou E, Xue SY, Brüning JC, Krashes MJ. Neuron (2016 Oct 5) 92:187-201. Abstract/Full Text Dynamic GABAergic afferent modulation of AgRP neurons. Garfield AS, Shah BP, Burgess CR, Li MM, Li C, Steger JS, Madara JC, Campbell JN, Kroeger D, Scammell TE, Tannous BA, Myers MG Jr, Andermann ML, Krashes MJ, Lowell BB. Nat Neurosci (2016 Dec) 19:1628-1635. Abstract/Full Text A New DREADD Facilitates the Multiplexed Chemogenetic Interrogation of Behavior. Vardy E, Robinson JE, Li C, Olsen RHJ, DiBerto JF, Giguere PM, Sassano FM, Huang XP, Zhu H, Urban DJ, White KL, Rittiner JE, Crowley NA, Pleil KE, Mazzone CM, Mosier PD, Song J, Kash TL, Malanga CJ, Krashes MJ, Roth BL. Neuron (2015 May 20) 86:936-946. Abstract/Full Text

