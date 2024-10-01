Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- The Role of Repeat Kidney Biopsies in Lupus Nephritis in a Largely Black and Hispanic Population.
- Ramu A, Santana de Roberts R, San Hti Lar Seng N, Peringeth G, Rajevac H, Pullman JM, Waldman M, Golestaneh L, Jim B.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2024 Sep 30) Abstract/Full Text
- An expert discussion on the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome nomenclature-identifying a road map to precision: a report of a National Kidney Foundation Working Group.
- Nester CM, Feldman DL, Burwick R, Cataland S, Chaturvedi S, Cook HT, Cuker A, Dixon BP, Fakhouri F, Hingorani SR, Java A, van de Kar NCAJ, Kavanagh D, Leung N, Licht C, Noris M, O'Shaughnessy MM, Parikh SV, Peyandi F, Remuzzi G, Smith RJH, Sperati CJ, Waldman M, Walker P, Vivarelli M.
- Kidney Int (2024 Sep) 106:326-336. Abstract/Full Text
- Unbiased discovery of cancer pathways and therapeutics using Pathway Ensemble Tool and Benchmark.
- Wang L, Pattnaik A, Sahoo SS, Stone EG, Zhuang Y, Benton A, Tajmul M, Chakravorty S, Dhawan D, Nguyen MA, Sirit I, Mundy K, Ricketts CJ, Hadisurya M, Baral G, Tinsley SL, Anderson NL, Hoda S, Briggs SD, Kaimakliotis HZ, Allen-Petersen BL, Tao WA, Linehan WM, Knapp DW, Hanna JA, Olson MR, Afzali B, Kazemian M.
- Nat Commun (2024 Aug 24) 15:7288. Abstract/Full Text
- The Role of Interferon-γ in Autoimmune Polyendocrine Syndrome Type 1.
- Oikonomou V, Smith G, Constantine GM, Schmitt MM, Ferré EMN, Alejo JC, Riley D, Kumar D, Dos Santos Dias L, Pechacek J, Hadjiyannis Y, Webb T, Seifert BA, Ghosh R, Walkiewicz M, Martin D, Besnard M, Snarr BD, Deljookorani S, Lee CR, DiMaggio T, Barber P, Rosen LB, Cheng A, Rastegar A, de Jesus AA, Stoddard J, Kuehn HS, Break TJ, Kong HH, Castelo-Soccio L, Colton B, Warner BM, Kleiner DE, Quezado MM, Davis JL, Fennelly KP, Olivier KN, Rosenzweig SD, Suffredini AF, Anderson MS, Swidergall M, Guillonneau C, Notarangelo LD, Goldbach-Mansky R, Neth O, Monserrat-Garcia MT, Valverde-Fernandez J, Lucena JM, Gomez-Gila AL, Garcia Rojas A, Seppänen MRJ, Lohi J, Hero M, Laakso S, Klemetti P, Lundberg V, Ekwall O, Olbrich P, Winer KK, Afzali B, Moutsopoulos NM, Holland SM, Heller T, Pittaluga S, Lionakis MS.
- N Engl J Med (2024 May 30) 390:1873-1884. Abstract/Full Text
- Anakinra-associated renal amyloidosis.
- Nasr SH, Alehashemi S, Dasari S, Waldman M, Afzali B, Chiu A, Bolanos J, Goldbach-Mansky R, McPhail ED.
- Kidney Int (2024 Feb) 105:395-396. Abstract/Full Text
- Anakinra-Associated Systemic Amyloidosis.
- Alehashemi S, Dasari S, Metpally A, Uss K, Castelo-Soccio LA, Heller T, Kellman P, Chen MY, Ahlman M, Kim J, Wargo S, Kuhns DB, Fink D, de Jesus A, Martin PS, Chang R, Bolanos J, Lee CR, Nasr SH, Goldbach-Mansky R, McPhail E.
- Arthritis Rheumatol (2024 Jan) 76:100-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Drug-induced Kidney Disease: Revisited.
- Ganguli A, Singh NP.
- J Assoc Physicians India (2024 Jan) 72:74-80. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of transcription factors in shaping regulatory T cell identity.
- Trujillo-Ochoa JL, Kazemian M, Afzali B.
- Nat Rev Immunol (2023 Dec) 23:842-856. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of the antispike IgG immune response to COVID-19 vaccines in people with a wide variety of immunodeficiencies.
- Zendt M, Bustos Carrillo FA, Kelly S, Saturday T, DeGrange M, Ginigeme A, Wu L, Callier V, Ortega-Villa A, Faust M, Chang-Rabley E, Bugal K, Kenney H, Khil P, Youn JH, Osei G, Regmi P, Anderson V, Bosticardo M, Daub J, DiMaggio T, Kreuzburg S, Pala F, Pfister J, Treat J, Ulrick J, Karkanitsa M, Kalish H, Kuhns DB, Priel DL, Fink DL, Tsang JS, Sparks R, Uzel G, Waldman MA, Zerbe CS, Delmonte OM, Bergerson JRE, Das S, Freeman AF, Lionakis MS, Sadtler K, van Doremalen N, Munster V, Notarangelo LD, Holland SM, Ricotta EE.
- Sci Adv (2023 Oct 13) 9:eadh3150. Abstract/Full Text
- Predictors and significance of kidney dysfunction in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease.
- Beshensky D, Pirsl F, Holtzman NG, Steinberg SM, Mays JW, Cowen EW, Comis LE, Joe GO, Magone MT, Schulz E, Waldman MA, Pavletic SZ.
- Bone Marrow Transplant (2023 Oct) 58:1112-1120. Abstract/Full Text
- Preexisting Autoimmunity Is Associated With Increased Severity of Coronavirus Disease 2019: A Retrospective Cohort Study Using Data From the National COVID Cohort Collaborative (N3C).
- Yadaw AS, Sahner DK, Sidky H, Afzali B, Hotaling N, Pfaff ER, Mathé EA.
- Clin Infect Dis (2023 Sep 18) 77:816-826. Abstract/Full Text
- Loss of CD4(+) T cell-intrinsic arginase 1 accelerates Th1 response kinetics and reduces lung pathology during influenza infection.
- West EE, Merle NS, Kamiński MM, Palacios G, Kumar D, Wang L, Bibby JA, Overdahl K, Jarmusch AK, Freeley S, Lee DY, Thompson JW, Yu ZX, Taylor N, Sitbon M, Green DR, Bohrer A, Mayer-Barber KD, Afzali B, Kazemian M, Scholl-Buergi S, Karall D, Huemer M, Kemper C.
- Immunity (2023 Sep 12) 56:2036-2053.e12. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo Polycystin-1 interactome using a novel Pkd1 knock-in mouse model.
- Lin CC, Menezes LF, Qiu J, Pearson E, Zhou F, Ishimoto Y, Anderson DE, Germino GG.
- PLoS One (2023) 18:e0289778. Abstract/Full Text
- Successful Treatment of Paecilomyces variotii Pneumonia and Lupus Nephritis With Posaconazole-Cyclophosphamide Co-administration Without Drug Interaction-Induced Toxicity.
- Pechacek J, Webb T, Ferré EMN, Schmitt MM, DiMaggio T, Kobrin D, Rajasimhan S, Colton B, Lewis RE, Andes D, Herrera A, Hammoud D, Seyedmousavi S, Hasni S, Bolaños J, Afzali B, Lionakis MS.
- Open Forum Infect Dis (2023 Aug) 10:ofad410. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription factor EGR2 controls homing and pathogenicity of T(H)17 cells in the central nervous system.
- Gao Y, Wang Y, Chauss D, Villarino AV, Link VM, Nagashima H, Spinner CA, Koparde VN, Bouladoux N, Abers MS, Break TJ, Chopp LB, Park JH, Zhu J, Wiest DL, Leonard WJ, Lionakis MS, O'Shea JJ, Afzali B, Belkaid Y, Lazarevic V.
- Nat Immunol (2023 Aug) 24:1331-1344. Abstract/Full Text
- C5a-licensed phagocytes drive sterilizing immunity during systemic fungal infection.
- Desai JV, Kumar D, Freiwald T, Chauss D, Johnson MD, Abers MS, Steinbrink JM, Perfect JR, Alexander B, Matzaraki V, Snarr BD, Zarakas MA, Oikonomou V, Silva LM, Shivarathri R, Beltran E, Demontel LN, Wang L, Lim JK, Launder D, Conti HR, Swamydas M, McClain MT, Moutsopoulos NM, Kazemian M, Netea MG, Kumar V, Köhl J, Kemper C, Afzali B, Lionakis MS.
- Cell (2023 Jun 22) 186:2802-2822.e22. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of Cyst Development in Polycystic Kidney Disease.
- Qiu J, Germino GG, Menezes LF.
- Adv Kidney Dis Health (2023 May) 30:209-219. Abstract/Full Text
- Prediagnostic Appearance of Thrombospondin Type-1 Domain 7A Autoantibodies in Membranous Nephropathy.
- Burbelo PD, Olson SW, Keller JM, Joshi M, Schwartz DM, Chuang YJ, Lambeau G, Beck LH Jr, Waldman M.
- Kidney360 (2023 Feb 1) 4:217-225. Abstract/Full Text
- Pregnancy History and Kidney Disease Progression Among Women Enrolled in Cure Glomerulonephropathy.
- Reynolds ML, Oliverio AL, Zee J, Hendren EM, O'Shaughnessy MM, Ayoub I, Almaani S, Vasylyeva TL, Twombley KE, Wadhwani S, Steinke JM, Rizk DV, Waldman M, Helmuth ME, Avila-Casado C, Alachkar N, Nester CM, Derebail VK, Hladunewich MA, Mariani LH.
- Kidney Int Rep (2023 Apr) 8:805-817. Abstract/Full Text
- Adapting an Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) on Conducting Difficult Conversations Between Nephrology Fellows and Patients to a Virtual Platform: A Research Letter.
- Watson MA, Howle AM, Lenz O, Scalese RJ, King JD, Bolanos JA, Yuan CM.
- Can J Kidney Health Dis (2023) 10:20543581221150553. Abstract/Full Text
- A comprehensive single cell data analysis of lymphoblastoid cells reveals the role of super-enhancers in maintaining EBV latency.
- Yan B, Wang C, Chakravorty S, Zhang Z, Kadadi SD, Zhuang Y, Sirit I, Hu Y, Jung M, Sahoo SS, Wang L, Shao K, Anderson NL, Trujillo-Ochoa JL, Briggs SD, Liu X, Olson MR, Afzali B, Zhao B, Kazemian M.
- J Med Virol (2023 Jan) 95:e28362. Abstract/Full Text
- Non-coding RNAs in immunoregulation and autoimmunity: Technological advances and critical limitations.
- Kumar D, Sahoo SS, Chauss D, Kazemian M, Afzali B.
- J Autoimmun (2023 Jan) 134:102982. Abstract/Full Text
- A central role for STAT5 in the transcriptional programing of T helper cell metabolism.
- Villarino AV, Laurence AD, Davis FP, Nivelo L, Brooks SR, Sun HW, Jiang K, Afzali B, Frasca D, Hennighausen L, Kanno Y, O'Shea JJ.
- Sci Immunol (2022 Nov 25) 7:eabl9467. Abstract/Full Text
- Systematic single-cell pathway analysis to characterize early T cell activation.
- Bibby JA, Agarwal D, Freiwald T, Kunz N, Merle NS, West EE, Singh P, Larochelle A, Chinian F, Mukherjee S, Afzali B, Kemper C, Zhang NR.
- Cell Rep (2022 Nov 22) 41:111697. Abstract/Full Text
- EBV-associated diseases: Current therapeutics and emerging technologies.
- Chakravorty S, Afzali B, Kazemian M.
- Front Immunol (2022) 13:1059133. Abstract/Full Text
- Potential for false decline of anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike antibody titers after COVID-19 vaccination.
- Waldman M, Sacks DB, Howard L, Cole J.
- Lancet Rheumatol (2022 Sep) 4:e586-e587. Abstract/Full Text
- 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3 suppresses CD4(+) T-cell effector functionality by inhibition of glycolysis.
- Bishop EL, Gudgeon NH, Mackie GM, Chauss D, Roberts J, Tennant DA, Maslowski KM, Afzali B, Hewison M, Dimeloe S.
- Immunology (2022 Jul) 166:299-309. Abstract/Full Text
- Folic acid-mediated fibrosis is driven by C5a receptor 1-mediated activation of kidney myeloid cells.
- Sahu RK, Xavier S, Chauss D, Wang L, Chew C, Taylor R, Stallcup WB, Ma JZ, Kazemian M, Afzali B, Köhl J, Portilla D.
- Am J Physiol Renal Physiol (2022 Jun 1) 322:F597-F610. Abstract/Full Text
- Retarding Chronic Kidney Disease Progression: Do we have a Choice?
- Singh NP, Ganguli A, Gupta AK.
- J Assoc Physicians India (2022 May) 70:11-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural determinants of the dominant conformational epitopes of phospholipase A2 receptor in primary membranous nephropathy.
- Tang H, Zhu R, Waldman M, Zhu Q.
- J Biol Chem (2022 Mar) 298:101605. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of Calcium Homeostasis in Acute Kidney Injury: A Prospective Observational Study.
- Singh NP, Panwar V, Aggarwal NP, Chhabra SK, Gupta AK, Ganguli A.
- Indian J Crit Care Med (2022 Mar) 26:302-306. Abstract/Full Text
- The state of complement in COVID-19.
- Afzali B, Noris M, Lambrecht BN, Kemper C.
- Nat Rev Immunol (2022 Feb) 22:77-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Reply to Grigoriev et al., "Sequences of SARS-CoV-2 'Hybrids' with the Human Genome: Signs of Non-coding RNA?".
- Yan B, Chakravorty S, Mirabelli C, Wang L, Trujillo-Ochoa JL, Chauss D, Kumar D, Lionakis MS, Olson MR, Wobus CE, Afzali B, Kazemian M.
- J Virol (2022 Jan 26) 96:e0169021. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Predictive Model for Hospital Survival in Patients who are Critically Ill with Dialysis-Dependent AKI: A Retrospective Single-Center Exploratory Study.
- Ganguli A, Farooq S, Desai N, Adhikari S, Shah V, Sherman MJ, Veis JH, Moore J.
- Kidney360 (2022 Apr 28) 3:636-646. Abstract/Full Text
- Autocrine vitamin D signaling switches off pro-inflammatory programs of T(H)1 cells.
- Chauss D, Freiwald T, McGregor R, Yan B, Wang L, Nova-Lamperti E, Kumar D, Zhang Z, Teague H, West EE, Vannella KM, Ramos-Benitez MJ, Bibby J, Kelly A, Malik A, Freeman AF, Schwartz DM, Portilla D, Chertow DS, John S, Lavender P, Kemper C, Lombardi G, Mehta NN, Cooper N, Lionakis MS, Laurence A, Kazemian M, Afzali B.
- Nat Immunol (2022 Jan) 23:62-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Mitochondrial C5aR1 activity in macrophages controls IL-1β production underlying sterile inflammation.
- Niyonzima N, Rahman J, Kunz N, West EE, Freiwald T, Desai JV, Merle NS, Gidon A, Sporsheim B, Lionakis MS, Evensen K, Lindberg B, Skagen K, Skjelland M, Singh P, Haug M, Ruseva MM, Kolev M, Bibby J, Marshall O, O'Brien B, Deeks N, Afzali B, Clark RJ, Woodruff TM, Pryor M, Yang ZH, Remaley AT, Mollnes TE, Hewitt SM, Yan B, Kazemian M, Kiss MG, Binder CJ, Halvorsen B, Espevik T, Kemper C.
- Sci Immunol (2021 Dec 24) 6:eabf2489. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 in Patients with Glomerular Disease: Follow-Up Results from the IRoc-GN International Registry.
- Waldman M, Soler MJ, García-Carro C, Lightstone L, Turner-Stokes T, Griffith M, Torras J, Martinez Valenzuela L, Bestard O, Geddes C, Flossmann O, Budge KL, Cantarelli C, Fiaccadori E, Delsante M, Morales E, Gutierrez E, Niño-Cruz JA, Martinez-Rueda AJ, Comai G, Bini C, La Manna G, Slon MF, Manrique J, Avello A, Fernandez-Prado R, Ortiz A, Marinaki S, Martin Varas CR, Rabasco Ruiz C, Sierra-Carpio M, García-Agudo R, Fernández Juárez G, Hamilton AJ, Bruchfeld A, Chrysochou C, Howard L, Sinha S, Leach T, Agraz Pamplona I, Maggiore U, Cravedi P.
- Kidney360 (2022 Feb 24) 3:293-306. Abstract/Full Text
- Parathyroid Hormone Resistance and Autoantibodies to the PTH1 Receptor.
- Mandl A, Burbelo PD, Di Pasquale G, Tay YS, Welch J, Lionakis MS, Rosenzweig SD, Waldman MA, Warner BM, Walitt B, Collins MT, Balow JE, Chiorini JA, Simonds WF, Agarwal SK, Blau JE, Weinstein LS.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Nov 18) 385:1974-1980. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy for Severe Graves Dermopathy.
- Gubbi S, Araque KA, Avadhanula S, Azam A, Merkel R, Cochran C, Burbelo PD, Waldman M, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC, Skarulis M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Ann Intern Med (2021 Oct) 174:1478-1480. Abstract/Full Text
- Response to Comments on "Aberrant type 1 immunity drives susceptibility to mucosal fungal infections".
- Break TJ, Oikonomou V, Dutzan N, Desai JV, Swidergall M, Freiwald T, Chauss D, Harrison OJ, Alejo J, Williams DW, Pittaluga S, Lee CR, Bouladoux N, Swamydas M, Hoffman KW, Greenwell-Wild T, Bruno VM, Rosen LB, Lwin W, Renteria A, Pontejo SM, Shannon JP, Myles IA, Olbrich P, Ferré EMN, Schmitt M, Martin D, Genomics and Computational Biology Core16, Barber DL, Solis NV, Notarangelo LD, Serreze DV, Matsumoto M, Hickman HD, Murphy PM, Anderson MS, Lim JK, Holland SM, Filler SG, Afzali B, Belkaid Y, Moutsopoulos NM, Lionakis MS.
- Science (2021 Sep 17) 373:eabi8835. Abstract/Full Text
- Host-Virus Chimeric Events in SARS-CoV-2-Infected Cells Are Infrequent and Artifactual.
- Yan B, Chakravorty S, Mirabelli C, Wang L, Trujillo-Ochoa JL, Chauss D, Kumar D, Lionakis MS, Olson MR, Wobus CE, Afzali B, Kazemian M.
- J Virol (2021 Jul 12) 95:e0029421. Abstract/Full Text
- A functional map of genomic HIF1α-DNA complexes in the eye lens revealed through multiomics analysis.
- Disatham J, Brennan L, Chauss D, Kantorow J, Afzali B, Kantorow M.
- BMC Genomics (2021 Jul 3) 22:497. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute glomerulonephritis in a hematopoietic blood stem cell donor.
- Chandra P, Dahiya S, Sanchez-Petitto G, Malik J, Bolanos J, Haririan A, Weir M, Drachenberg C, Rapoport A.
- Clin Nephrol Case Stud (2021) 9:81-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Fibroblast tissue priming-not so nice to C you!
- Afzali B, Kemper C.
- Immunity (2021 May 11) 54:847-850. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 vaccines and kidney disease.
- Windpessl M, Bruchfeld A, Anders HJ, Kramer H, Waldman M, Renia L, Ng LFP, Xing Z, Kronbichler A.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2021 May) 17:291-293. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024