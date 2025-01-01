Publications
Select Publications
- The Transcriptional Program of Staphylococcus aureus Phage K Is Affected by a Host rpoC Mutation That Confers Phage K Resistance.
- Kongari R, Ray MD, Lehman SM, Plaut RD, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
- Viruses (2024 Nov 13) 16. Abstract/Full Text
- A single rare σ70 variant establishes a unique gene expression pattern in the E. coli pathobiont LF82.
- Arroyo-Mendoza M, Proctor A, Correa-Medina A, DeWolf S, Brand MW, Rosas V, Lorenzi H, Wannemuehler MJ, Phillips GJ, Hinton DM.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2024 Oct 28) 52:11552-11570. Abstract/Full Text
- The Vibrio cholerae master regulator for the activation of biofilm biogenesis genes, VpsR, senses both cyclic di-GMP and phosphate.
- Hsieh ML, Kiel N, Jenkins LMM, Ng WL, Knipling L, Waters CM, Hinton DM.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2022 May 6) 50:4484-4499. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformational change of the Bordetella response regulator BvgA accompanies its activation of the B. pertussis virulence gene fhaB.
- Kim D, Tracey J, Becerra Flores M, Chaudhry K, Nasim R, Correa-Medina A, Knipling L, Chen Q, Stibitz S, Jenkins LMM, Moon K, Cardozo T, Hinton DM.
- Comput Struct Biotechnol J (2022) 20:6431-6442. Abstract/Full Text
- A phage-encoded nucleoid associated protein compacts both host and phage DNA and derepresses H-NS silencing.
- Son B, Patterson-West J, Arroyo-Mendoza M, Ramachandran R, Iben JR, Zhu J, Rao V, Dimitriadis EK, Hinton DM.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Sep 20) 49:9229-9245. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Discovering Novel Bacterial Small RNA by RNA-seq Analysis Toolkit ANNOgesic.
- Tai CH, Hinton D, Yu SH.
- Methods Mol Biol (2024) 2741:35-69. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of BvgA-Dependent and BvgA-Independent Small RNAs (sRNAs) in Bordetella pertussis Using the Prokaryotic sRNA Prediction Toolkit ANNOgesic.
- Moon K, Sim M, Tai CH, Yoo K, Merzbacher C, Yu SH, Kim DD, Lee J, Förstner KU, Chen Q, Stibitz S, Knipling LG, Hinton DM.
- Microbiol Spectr (2021 Oct 31) 9:e0004421. Abstract/Full Text
- VpsR Directly Activates Transcription of Multiple Biofilm Genes in Vibrio cholerae.
- Hsieh ML, Waters CM, Hinton DM.
- J Bacteriol (2020 Aug 25) 202. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Bvg-Repressed Promoter Causes vrg-Like Transcription of fim3 but Does Not Result in the Production of Serotype 3 Fimbriae in Bvg(-) Mode Bordetella pertussis.
- Chen Q, Lee G, Craig C, Ng V, Carlson PE Jr, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
- J Bacteriol (2018 Oct 15) 200. Abstract/Full Text
- The E. coli Global Regulator DksA Reduces Transcription during T4 Infection.
- Patterson-West J, James TD, Fernández-Coll L, Iben JR, Moon K, Knipling L, Cashel M, Hinton DM.
- Viruses (2018 Jun 6) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- The BvgAS Regulon of Bordetella pertussis.
- Moon K, Bonocora RP, Kim DD, Chen Q, Wade JT, Stibitz S, Hinton DM.
- mBio (2017 Oct 10) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- A 3D puzzle approach to building protein-DNA structures.
- Hinton DM.
- Transcription (2017 Mar 15) 8:113-119. Abstract/Full Text
- Determining the Architecture of a Protein-DNA Complex by Combining FeBABE Cleavage Analyses, 3-D Printed Structures, and the ICM Molsoft Program.
- James T, Hsieh ML, Knipling L, Hinton D.
- Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1334:29-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Architecture of the bacteriophage T4 activator MotA/promoter DNA interaction during sigma appropriation.
- Hsieh ML, James TD, Knipling L, Waddell MB, White S, Hinton DM.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Sep 20) 288:27607-27618. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo phosphorylation dynamics of the Bordetella pertussis virulence-controlling response regulator BvgA.
- Boulanger A, Chen Q, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
- Mol Microbiol (2013 Apr) 88:156-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription regulation at the core: similarities among bacterial, archaeal, and eukaryotic RNA polymerases.
- Decker KB, Hinton DM.
- Annu Rev Microbiol (2013) 67:113-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Separation and Detection of Phosphorylated and Nonphosphorylated BvgA, a Bordetella pertussis Response Regulator, in vivo and in vitro.
- Chen Q, Boulanger A, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
- Bio Protoc (2013) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- The Bordetella pertussis model of exquisite gene control by the global transcription factor BvgA.
- Decker KB, James TD, Stibitz S, Hinton DM.
- Microbiology (Reading) (2012 Jul) 158:1665-1676. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutational analysis of the T4 gp59 helicase loader reveals its sites for interaction with helicase, single-stranded binding protein, and DNA.
- Dolezal D, Jones CE, Lai X, Brister JR, Mueser TC, Nossal NG, Hinton DM.
- J Biol Chem (2012 May 25) 287:18596-607. Abstract/Full Text
- Bacteriophage T4 MotA activator and the β-flap tip of RNA polymerase target the same set of σ70 carboxyl-terminal residues.
- Bonocora RP, Decker PK, Glass S, Knipling L, Hinton DM.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Nov 11) 286:39290-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Different requirements for σ Region 4 in BvgA activation of the Bordetella pertussis promoters P(fim3) and P(fhaB).
- Decker KB, Chen Q, Hsieh ML, Boucher P, Stibitz S, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (2011 Jun 24) 409:692-709. Abstract/Full Text
- A mutation within the β subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase impairs transcription from bacteriophage T4 middle promoters.
- James TD, Cashel M, Hinton DM.
- J Bacteriol (2010 Nov) 192:5580-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional control in the prereplicative phase of T4 development.
- Hinton DM.
- Virol J (2010 Oct 28) 7:289. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel architectural features of Bordetella pertussis fimbrial subunit promoters and their activation by the global virulence regulator BvgA.
- Chen Q, Decker KB, Boucher PE, Hinton D, Stibitz S.
- Mol Microbiol (2010 Sep) 77:1326-40. Abstract/Full Text
- The secret to 6S: regulating RNA polymerase by ribo-sequestration.
- Decker KB, Hinton DM.
- Mol Microbiol (2009 Jul) 73:137-40. Abstract/Full Text
- The promoter spacer influences transcription initiation via sigma70 region 1.1 of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase.
- Hook-Barnard IG, Hinton DM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jan 20) 106:737-42. Abstract/Full Text
- A basic/hydrophobic cleft of the T4 activator MotA interacts with the C-terminus of E.coli sigma70 to activate middle gene transcription.
- Bonocora RP, Caignan G, Woodrell C, Werner MH, Hinton DM.
- Mol Microbiol (2008 Jul) 69:331-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription initiation by mix and match elements: flexibility for polymerase binding to bacterial promoters.
- Hook-Barnard IG, Hinton DM.
- Gene Regul Syst Bio (2007) 1:275-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Escherichia coli RNA polymerase recognition of a sigma70-dependent promoter requiring a -35 DNA element and an extended -10 TGn motif.
- Hook-Barnard I, Johnson XB, Hinton DM.
- J Bacteriol (2006 Dec) 188:8352-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutational analysis of sigma70 region 4 needed for appropriation by the bacteriophage T4 transcription factors AsiA and MotA.
- Baxter K, Lee J, Minakhin L, Severinov K, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (2006 Nov 10) 363:931-44. Abstract/Full Text
- The bacteriophage T4 inhibitor and coactivator AsiA inhibits Escherichia coli RNA Polymerase more rapidly in the absence of sigma70 region 1.1: evidence that region 1.1 stabilizes the interaction between sigma70 and core.
- Hinton DM, Vuthoori S, Mulamba R.
- J Bacteriol (2006 Feb) 188:1279-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional takeover by sigma appropriation: remodelling of the sigma70 subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase by the bacteriophage T4 activator MotA and co-activator AsiA.
- Hinton DM, Pande S, Wais N, Johnson XB, Vuthoori M, Makela A, Hook-Barnard I.
- Microbiology (Reading) (2005 Jun) 151:1729-1740. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular gymnastics: distortion of an RNA polymerase sigma factor.
- Hinton DM.
- Trends Microbiol (2005 Apr) 13:140-3. Abstract/Full Text
- A family of anti-sigma70 proteins in T4-type phages and bacteria that are similar to AsiA, a Transcription inhibitor and co-activator of bacteriophage T4.
- Pineda M, Gregory BD, Szczypinski B, Baxter KR, Hochschild A, Miller ES, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (2004 Dec 10) 344:1183-97. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of regions within the bacteriophage T4 AsiA protein involved in its binding to the sigma70 subunit of E. coli RNA polymerase and its role as a transcriptional inhibitor and co-activator.
- Pal D, Vuthoori M, Pande S, Wheeler D, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (2003 Jan 31) 325:827-41. Abstract/Full Text
- The bacteriophage T4 transcription activator MotA interacts with the far-C-terminal region of the sigma70 subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase.
- Pande S, Makela A, Dove SL, Nickels BE, Hochschild A, Hinton DM.
- J Bacteriol (2002 Jul) 184:3957-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Domain 1.1 of the sigma(70) subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase modulates the formation of stable polymerase/promoter complexes.
- Vuthoori S, Bowers CW, McCracken A, Dombroski AJ, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (2001 Jun 8) 309:561-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Efficient inhibition of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase by the bacteriophage T4 AsiA protein requires that AsiA binds first to free sigma70.
- Hinton DM, Vuthoori S.
- J Mol Biol (2000 Dec 15) 304:731-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Binding of the bacteriophage T4 transcriptional activator, MotA, to T4 middle promoter DNA: evidence for both major and minor groove contacts.
- Sharma M, Marshall P, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (1999 Jul 30) 290:905-15. Abstract/Full Text
- The bacteriophage T4 transcriptional activator MotA accepts various base-pair changes within its binding sequence.
- Marshall P, Sharma M, Hinton DM.
- J Mol Biol (1999 Jan 22) 285:931-44. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- Prokaryotic Transcription.
- Hinton DM.
- In: Encyclopedia of Cell Biology. Elsevier (2016). 1:468-480. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional Regulation in Bacteriophage.
- Adhya S, Hinton DM, Weisberg R.
- In: Encyclopedia of Virology (Third Edition). Elsevier Academic Press (Amsterdam) (2016). 174-186. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025