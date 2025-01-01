Lab Members

Ph.D. Candidate, Iowa State University

M.S., California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

B.S., California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

My research interest includes understanding the biochemistry and physical properties that pathogenic microbes use to cause disease. My research involves characterizing a unique variant present in RNA polymerase of LF82, an Adherent Invasive Escherichia coli that is associated with Crohn’s Disease. Characterizing this mutation may help in the understanding of how this pathobiont works, shining light on how CD develops and potentially new ways to treat it.