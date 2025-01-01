Lab Members

U.S. flag

Section Chief: Deborah M. Hinton, Ph.D.

Deborah Hinton.
Deborah M. Hinton, Ph.D.
Section Chief

Ph.D., University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
M.S., University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
B.S., University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Leslie Knipling.
Leslie Knipling
Biologist

B.A., University of Maryland

Our Fellows

Jinshil Kim.
Jinshil Kim, Ph.D.
Visiting Fellow

Ph.D., Seoul National University, Seoul, South Korea
M.S., Seoul National University, Seoul, South Korea
B.S., Seoul National University, Seoul, South Korea

I’m interested in studying the mechanisms of bacteriophages (phages) and their interactions with host bacteria. My current research focuses on understanding the mechanisms of uncharacterized early proteins of phage T4.

Melissa Arroyo-Mendoza.
Melissa Arroyo-Mendoza, M.S.
Pre-doctoral IRTA (Graduate student)

Ph.D. Candidate, Iowa State University
M.S., California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
B.S., California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

My research interest includes understanding the biochemistry and physical properties that pathogenic microbes use to cause disease. My research involves characterizing a unique variant present in RNA polymerase of LF82, an Adherent Invasive Escherichia coli that is associated with Crohn’s Disease. Characterizing this mutation may help in the understanding of how this pathobiont works, shining light on how CD develops and potentially new ways to treat it.

Ethan Pham.
Ethan Pham, M.S.
Post-bac Fellow

M.S., Mount St. Mary’s University
B.S., Mount St. Mary’s University

Virginia Rosas.
Virginia Rosas
Post-bac Fellow

B.S., East Carolina University

Summer Nolan.
Summer Nolan
Post-bac Fellow

B.S., Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

