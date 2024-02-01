U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
About Our Research

The Chemical Biology in Signaling Section focuses on understanding and modulating the function of cell surface receptors through the design of new tools. These new tools are comprised of single domain antibodies derived from camelids (nanobodies) and synthetic small molecules. We apply these conjugates to study G protein-coupled receptors involved in osteoporosis, diabetes, and inflammation. New insight into receptor function will guide the rational development of more effective therapeutics.

Diagram of Structure of G protein-coupled receptor
Receptor pharmacology
Diagram of Nanobody structure
Bioconjugation
Diagram of Solid phase peptide synthesis
Chemical Synthesis
Last Reviewed February 2024