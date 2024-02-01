About Our Research
The Chemical Biology in Signaling Section focuses on understanding and modulating the function of cell surface receptors through the design of new tools. These new tools are comprised of single domain antibodies derived from camelids (nanobodies) and synthetic small molecules. We apply these conjugates to study G protein-coupled receptors involved in osteoporosis, diabetes, and inflammation. New insight into receptor function will guide the rational development of more effective therapeutics.
Research Images
Receptor pharmacology
Bioconjugation
Chemical Synthesis
Last Reviewed February 2024