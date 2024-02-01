Publications
Select Publications
- Rapid Covalent Labeling of Membrane Proteins on Living Cells Using a Nanobody-Epitope Tag Pair.
- Cabalteja CC, Sachdev S, Cheloha RW.
- Bioconjug Chem (2022 Oct 19) 33:1867-1875. Abstract/Full Text
- Semi-synthetic nanobody-ligand conjugates exhibit tunable signaling properties and enhanced transcriptional outputs at neurokinin receptor-1.
- Braga Emidio N, Cheloha RW.
- Protein Sci (2024 Feb) 33:e4866. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of a Nanobody-Epitope Tag Interaction and Its Application for Receptor Engineering.
- Cabalteja CC, Sachdev S, Cheloha RW.
- ACS Chem Biol (2022 Aug 19) 17:2296-2303. Abstract/Full Text
- Strategies for targeting cell surface proteins using multivalent conjugates and chemical biology.
- Sachdev S, Cabalteja CC, Cheloha RW.
- Methods Cell Biol (2021) 166:205-222. Abstract/Full Text
- Improved GPCR ligands from nanobody tethering.
- Cheloha RW, Fischer FA, Woodham AW, Daley E, Suminski N, Gardella TJ, Ploegh HL.
- Nat Commun (2020 Apr 29) 11:2087. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Nanobody-Mediated Dualsteric Engagement of the Angiotensin Receptor Broadens Biased Ligand Pharmacology.
- Braga Emidio N, Small BM, Keller AR, Cheloha RW, Wingler LM.
- Mol Pharmacol (2024 Feb 15) 105:260-271. Abstract/Full Text
- Highly biased agonism for GPCR ligands via nanobody tethering.
- Sachdev S, Creemer BA, Gardella TJ, Cheloha RW.
- bioRxiv (2023 Oct 13) Abstract/Full Text
- Site-Specifically Conjugated Single-Domain Antibody Successfully Identifies Glypican-3-Expressing Liver Cancer by Immuno-PET.
- Fayn S, King AP, Gutsche NT, Duan Z, Buffington J, Olkowski CP, Fu Y, Hong J, Sail D, Baidoo KE, Swenson RE, Cheloha RW, Ho M, Choyke PL, Escorcia FE.
- J Nucl Med (2023 Jul) 64:1017-1023. Abstract/Full Text
- Altered Signaling and Desensitization Responses in PTH1R Mutants Associated with Eiken Syndrome.
- Portales-Castillo I, Dean T, Cheloha RW, Creemer BA, Vilardaga JP, Savransky S, Khatri A, Jüppner H, Gardella TJ.
- Commun Biol (2023 Jun 2) 6:599. Abstract/Full Text
- A conserved Bacteroidetes antigen induces anti-inflammatory intestinal T lymphocytes.
- Bousbaine D, Fisch LI, London M, Bhagchandani P, Rezende de Castro TB, Mimee M, Olesen S, Reis BS, VanInsberghe D, Bortolatto J, Poyet M, Cheloha RW, Sidney J, Ling J, Gupta A, Lu TK, Sette A, Alm EJ, Moon JJ, Victora GD, Mucida D, Ploegh HL, Bilate AM.
- Science (2022 Aug 5) 377:660-666. Abstract/Full Text
- Protein visualization and manipulation in Drosophila through the use of epitope tags recognized by nanobodies.
- Xu J, Kim AR, Cheloha RW, Fischer FA, Li JSS, Feng Y, Stoneburner E, Binari R, Mohr SE, Zirin J, Ploegh HL, Perrimon N.
- Elife (2022 Jan 25) 11. Abstract/Full Text
- Activity-based, bioorthogonal imaging of phospholipase D reveals spatiotemporal dynamics of GPCR-Gq signaling.
- Liang D, Cheloha RW, Watanabe T, Gardella TJ, Baskin JM.
- Cell Chem Biol (2022 Jan 20) 29:67-73.e3. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of a G protein-coupled receptor through indirect antibody-mediated tethering of ligands.
- Cheloha RW, Fischer FA, Gardella TJ, Ploegh HL.
- RSC Chem Biol (2021 Dec 2) 2:1692-1700. Abstract/Full Text
- Converting an Anti-Mouse CD4 Monoclonal Antibody into an scFv Positron Emission Tomography Imaging Agent for Longitudinal Monitoring of CD4(+) T Cells.
- Islam A, Pishesha N, Harmand TJ, Heston H, Woodham AW, Cheloha RW, Bousbaine D, Rashidian M, Ploegh HL.
- J Immunol (2021 Sep 1) 207:1468-1477. Abstract/Full Text
- Engineering Protease-Resistant Peptides to Inhibit Human Parainfluenza Viral Respiratory Infection.
- Outlaw VK, Cheloha RW, Jurgens EM, Bovier FT, Zhu Y, Kreitler DF, Harder O, Niewiesk S, Porotto M, Gellman SH, Moscona A.
- J Am Chem Soc (2021 Apr 21) 143:5958-5966. Abstract/Full Text
- Exploring cellular biochemistry with nanobodies.
- Cheloha RW, Harmand TJ, Wijne C, Schwartz TU, Ploegh HL.
- J Biol Chem (2020 Nov 6) 295:15307-15327. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo detection of antigen-specific CD8(+) T cells by immuno-positron emission tomography.
- Woodham AW, Zeigler SH, Zeyang EL, Kolifrath SC, Cheloha RW, Rashidian M, Chaparro RJ, Seidel RD, Garforth SJ, Dearling JL, Mesyngier M, Duddempudi PK, Packard AB, Almo SC, Ploegh HL.
- Nat Methods (2020 Oct) 17:1025-1032. Abstract/Full Text
- A nanobody that recognizes a 14-residue peptide epitope in the E2 ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme UBC6e modulates its activity.
- Ling J, Cheloha RW, McCaul N, Sun ZJ, Wagner G, Ploegh HL.
- Mol Immunol (2019 Oct) 114:513-523. Abstract/Full Text
- Recognition of Class II MHC Peptide Ligands That Contain β-Amino Acids.
- Cheloha RW, Woodham AW, Bousbaine D, Wang T, Liu S, Sidney J, Sette A, Gellman SH, Ploegh HL.
- J Immunol (2019 Sep 15) 203:1619-1628. Abstract/Full Text
- Internalization of Influenza Virus and Cell Surface Proteins Monitored by Site-Specific Conjugation of Protease-Sensitive Probes.
- Cheloha RW, Li Z, Bousbaine D, Woodham AW, Perrin P, Volarić J, Ploegh HL.
- ACS Chem Biol (2019 Aug 16) 14:1836-1844. Abstract/Full Text
- Receptor selectivity from minimal backbone modification of a polypeptide agonist.
- Liu S, Cheloha RW, Watanabe T, Gardella TJ, Gellman SH.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Dec 4) 115:12383-12388. Abstract/Full Text
- Nanobody-Antigen Conjugates Elicit HPV-Specific Antitumor Immune Responses.
- Woodham AW, Cheloha RW, Ling J, Rashidian M, Kolifrath SC, Mesyngier M, Duarte JN, Bader JM, Skeate JG, Da Silva DM, Kast WM, Ploegh HL.
- Cancer Immunol Res (2018 Jul) 6:870-880. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of Potent, Protease-Resistant Agonists of the Parathyroid Hormone Receptor with Broad β Residue Distribution.
- Cheloha RW, Chen B, Kumar NN, Watanabe T, Thorne RG, Li L, Gardella TJ, Gellman SH.
- J Med Chem (2017 Nov 9) 60:8816-8833. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid capture and labeling of cells on single domain antibodies-functionalized flow cell.
- Chen GY, Li Z, Duarte JN, Esteban A, Cheloha RW, Theile CS, Fink GR, Ploegh HL.
- Biosens Bioelectron (2017 Mar 15) 89:789-794. Abstract/Full Text
- Backbone Modification of a Parathyroid Hormone Receptor-1 Antagonist/Inverse Agonist.
- Cheloha RW, Watanabe T, Dean T, Gellman SH, Gardella TJ.
- ACS Chem Biol (2016 Oct 21) 11:2752-2762. Abstract/Full Text
- PTH receptor-1 signalling-mechanistic insights and therapeutic prospects.
- Cheloha RW, Gellman SH, Vilardaga JP, Gardella TJ.
- Nat Rev Endocrinol (2015 Dec) 11:712-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Consequences of periodic α-to-β(3) residue replacement for immunological recognition of peptide epitopes.
- Cheloha RW, Sullivan JA, Wang T, Sand JM, Sidney J, Sette A, Cook ME, Suresh M, Gellman SH.
- ACS Chem Biol (2015 Mar 20) 10:844-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Backbone modification of a polypeptide drug alters duration of action in vivo.
- Cheloha RW, Maeda A, Dean T, Gardella TJ, Gellman SH.
- Nat Biotechnol (2014 Jul) 32:653-5. Abstract/Full Text
- A new dehydrogenase from Clostridium acetobutylicum for asymmetric synthesis: dynamic reductive kinetic resolution entry into the Taxotère side chain.
- Applegate GA, Cheloha RW, Nelson DL, Berkowitz DB.
- Chem Commun (Camb) (2011 Feb 28) 47:2420-2. Abstract/Full Text
