Publications

Rapid Covalent Labeling of Membrane Proteins on Living Cells Using a Nanobody-Epitope Tag Pair. Cabalteja CC, Sachdev S, Cheloha RW. Bioconjug Chem (2022 Oct 19) 33:1867-1875. Abstract/Full Text Semi-synthetic nanobody-ligand conjugates exhibit tunable signaling properties and enhanced transcriptional outputs at neurokinin receptor-1. Braga Emidio N, Cheloha RW. Protein Sci (2024 Feb) 33:e4866. Abstract/Full Text Characterization of a Nanobody-Epitope Tag Interaction and Its Application for Receptor Engineering. Cabalteja CC, Sachdev S, Cheloha RW. ACS Chem Biol (2022 Aug 19) 17:2296-2303. Abstract/Full Text Strategies for targeting cell surface proteins using multivalent conjugates and chemical biology. Sachdev S, Cabalteja CC, Cheloha RW. Methods Cell Biol (2021) 166:205-222. Abstract/Full Text Improved GPCR ligands from nanobody tethering. Cheloha RW, Fischer FA, Woodham AW, Daley E, Suminski N, Gardella TJ, Ploegh HL. Nat Commun (2020 Apr 29) 11:2087. Abstract/Full Text

