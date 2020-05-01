About the Lab

LERB investigates the molecular mechanisms underlying receptor and hormone actions.

Current Research

Research areas include the biology and regulation of seven transmembrane-spanning (G protein-coupled) and nuclear receptors. Scientists in the lab study receptors and hormones related to thyroid function, sensory tissue development, and adipocyte biology at the molecular level.

The purpose of our research is to better understand the biology of the endocrine systems in health and disease and to develop probes of their function that may lead to the development of drugs to treat human diseases.