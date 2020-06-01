About the Lab
The Laboratory of Molecular Biology brings together scientists with a broad range of expertise in biological structure and function. In this environment, geneticists, biochemists, and developmental biologists interact with physical chemists and structural biologists to address problems of mutual interest.
Current Research
Scientists in the lab study diverse topics in biology. These include:
- structural biology and its relationship to biochemical mechanisms;
- mechanisms of recombination related to antibody diversity;
- transposable elements and retroviral integrations;
- protein stability and quality control;
- single molecule microscopy; and
- chromatin organization and gene expression.