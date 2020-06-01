Jenny E. Hinshaw, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Structural Biology
Professional Experience
- Ph.D., Brown University, 1989
- B.A., Wellesley College, 1982
Research Goal
Our goal is to understand the dynamic structural properties of dynamins and correlate them with their diverse cellular functions.
Select Publications
- Cryo-EM of the dynamin polymer assembled on lipid membrane.
- Kong L, Sochacki KA, Wang H, Fang S, Canagarajah B, Kehr AD, Rice WJ, Strub MP, Taraska JW, Hinshaw JE.
- Nature (2018 Aug) 560:258-262. Abstract/Full Text
- A hemi-fission intermediate links two mechanistically distinct stages of membrane fission.
- Mattila JP, Shnyrova AV, Sundborger AC, Hortelano ER, Fuhrmans M, Neumann S, Müller M, Hinshaw JE, Schmid SL, Frolov VA.
- Nature (2015 Aug 6) 524:109-113. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Animal cells are protected from their surrounding environment by a lipid membrane. However, the membrane must allow external materials, such as nutrients and chemical messengers, to get into the cell. One way this is achieved is through a process called endocytosis, where a small part of the cell membrane folds inward into a pit that pinches off, forming a sack that is free to move through the cell. The protein dynamin is crucial for this process. Our studies and others have shown that dynamin wraps around and constricts the necks of the membrane pits, which helps seal the free-moving sacks.