U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Molecular Biology
  6. Structural Cell Biology Section
  7. Members
Structural Cell Biology Section
Section Chief: Jenny E. Hinshaw, Ph.D.

Lab Members

Our Staff

Jenny Hinshaw.
Jenny E. Hinshaw, Ph.D.
Section Chief

Our Fellows

Jonathan Harrison.
Jonathan Harrison
PostBac Fellow
Prasanthi Kunamaneni.
Prasanthi Kunamaneni
CZI PostBac Fellow, joint appointment with NHLBI
Nidhi Kundu.
Nidhi Kundu
Research Fellow
Vandana Mishra.
Vandana Mishra
Postdoctoral Fellow
Lindsey Njanja.
Lindsey Njanja
PostBac Fellow
Sarah Nyenhuis.
Sarah Nyenhuis
Postdoctoral Fellow

Recent Alumni

Migle Kisonaite.
Dr. Migle Kisonaite
Senior Scientist, GSK
John Jimah.
Dr. John Jimah
Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biology, Princeton U.
https://jimahlab.princeton.edu
Melissa Mikolag.
Dr. Melissa Mikolaj
Scientist, Center for Molecular Microscopy in the Volume Electron Microscopy, NCI
https://cmm.ccr.cancer.gov/volume-em/
Last Reviewed March 2025