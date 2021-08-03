Join a Clinical Trial in Phoenix

NIDDK’s Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch conducts clinical trials on obesity and diabetes in Phoenix, Arizona. Clinical trials look at new ways to prevent, detect, or treat disease and improve quality of life. If you are interested in participating in a trial in Phoenix, contact Phoenix Recruitment Office

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Phoenix, AZ Time, Monday-Friday

Email: niddkphxcontact@mail.nih.gov

Phone: 602-200-5310 Clinical Trials That Are Currently Recruiting

Study of Pre-Diabetes This study will see why some individuals are more likely to become overweight and develop diabetes than others. The purpose of this study is to determine why some individuals are more at risk of getting diabetes and which inherited factors increase this risk. More What is required: Inpatient stay of 11-14 days on research unit

Screening assessment including physical exam, blood and urine tests

Measurement of body fat by DXA

24-hour stay in metabolic chamber to measure metabolic rate

Glucose tolerance tests

Fat and Muscle biopsies

Abdominal MRI

Compensation is provided Who can participate: 18-55-year-old males and females

Non-diabetic

Not taking medication for chronic illness

Healthy as determined by exam and medical history

Not pregnant or breast feeding

Drug and nicotine screen negative Interested in participating?

The Food Intake Phenotype This study investigates eating behavior and food preferences. This is to better understand risk factors associated with obesity and possibly develop strategies to assist people in losing weight. More What is required: Inpatient stay of about 10 days on research unit

The study consists of: several questionnaires computerized psychological behavior tests oral glucose tolerance test to determine if you have diabetes DXA scan for measurement of body fat 2 sets of fat biopsies overnight stay in a metabolic chamber urine collection and blood draws

Participants eat a diet that is provided for them during their stay

No follow up visits

Compensation is provided Who can participate: 18-65 years old

Non-diabetic

Healthy as determined by exam and medical history

Not pregnant or breast feeding

Not taking medications that affect metabolism

Drug-screen and nicotine screen negative Interested in participating?

