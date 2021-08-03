Join a Clinical Trial in Phoenix
NIDDK’s Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch conducts clinical trials on obesity and diabetes in Phoenix, Arizona. Clinical trials look at new ways to prevent, detect, or treat disease and improve quality of life. If you are interested in participating in a trial in Phoenix, contact
Phoenix Recruitment Office
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Phoenix, AZ Time, Monday-Friday
Email: niddkphxcontact@mail.nih.gov
Phone: 602-200-5310
Clinical Trials That Are Currently Recruiting
Study of Pre-Diabetes
This study will see why some individuals are more likely to become overweight and develop diabetes than others. The purpose of this study is to determine why some individuals are more at risk of getting diabetes and which inherited factors increase this risk.
What is required:
- Inpatient stay of 11-14 days on research unit
- Screening assessment including physical exam, blood and urine tests
- Measurement of body fat by DXA
- 24-hour stay in metabolic chamber to measure metabolic rate
- Glucose tolerance tests
- Fat and Muscle biopsies
- Abdominal MRI
- Compensation is provided
Who can participate:
- 18-55-year-old males and females
- Non-diabetic
- Not taking medication for chronic illness
- Healthy as determined by exam and medical history
- Not pregnant or breast feeding
- Drug and nicotine screen negative
Interested in participating?
The Food Intake Phenotype
This study investigates eating behavior and food preferences. This is to better understand risk factors associated with obesity and possibly develop strategies to assist people in losing weight.
What is required:
- Inpatient stay of about 10 days on research unit
- The study consists of:
- several questionnaires
- computerized psychological behavior tests
- oral glucose tolerance test to determine if you have diabetes
- DXA scan for measurement of body fat
- 2 sets of fat biopsies
- overnight stay in a metabolic chamber
- urine collection and blood draws
- Participants eat a diet that is provided for them during their stay
- No follow up visits
- Compensation is provided
Who can participate:
- 18-65 years old
- Non-diabetic
- Healthy as determined by exam and medical history
- Not pregnant or breast feeding
- Not taking medications that affect metabolism
- Drug-screen and nicotine screen negative
Interested in participating?
Changes in Metabolism and Eating Habits
This study investigates the amount of food a person eats when the body’s metabolic rate is changed. Investigators want to see how much food is eaten when the body’s temperature is cooled. The study will also see if not eating for an entire day will change someone’s eating habits the next day.
What is required:
- 23-day inpatient stay on research unit
- Psychological questionnaires and behavioral tests
- Physical exam, body fat, and metabolism measurement
- Oral Glucose Tolerance Test to screen for diabetes
- Collection of blood and urine samples
- Diet provided during stay
- Two 1-day follow up visits 6 months and 1 year after inpatient stay
- Compensation is provided
Who can participate:
- 18-55-year-old males and premenopausal females
- Non-diabetic
- Healthy as determined by exam and medical history
- Not pregnant or breast feeding
- Not taking medications that affect metabolism or appetite
- Drug and nicotine screen negative
Interested in participating?
