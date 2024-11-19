U.S. flag

Diabetes Epidemiology & Clinical Research Section

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Glycemic Measures in Childhood as Predictors of Future Diabetes-Related Microvascular Complications in an Indigenous American Population.
Vazquez L, Vazquez Arreola E, Hanson RL, Sinha M.
Diabetes Care (2023 Sep 1) 46:1659-1667. Abstract/Full Text
Study protocol for Early Tracking of Childhood Health determinants (ETCHED): A longitudinal observational life course study.
Arreola EV, Coonrod DV, Roy Choudhury S, Knowler WC, Hoskin M, Wasak D, Williams R, Hanson RL, Pack E, Caballero R, Gonzalez A, Sinha M.
BMC Public Health (2024 Sep 29) 24:2661. Abstract/Full Text
HbA1c and the Prediction of Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adults.
Vijayakumar P, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
Diabetes Care (2017 Jan) 40:16-21. Abstract/Full Text
Effect of severe obesity in childhood and adolescence on risk of type 2 diabetes in youth and early adulthood in an American Indian population.
Tanamas SK, Reddy SP, Chambers MA, Clark EJ, Dunnigan DL, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
Pediatr Diabetes (2018 Jun) 19:622-629. Abstract/Full Text
Increase in the Number of Pediatric New-Onset Diabetes and Diabetic Ketoacidosis Cases During the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Chambers MA, Mecham C, Arreola EV, Sinha M.
Endocr Pract (2022 May) 28:479-485. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Adolescent Growth Spurt and Type 2 Diabetes Risk in Southwestern American Indians.
Ramirez-Luzuriaga MJ, Kobes S, Sinha M, Knowler WC, Hanson RL.
Am J Epidemiol (2023 Aug 4) 192:1304-1314. Abstract/Full Text
The utility of a type 2 diabetes polygenic score in addition to clinical variables for prediction of type 2 diabetes incidence in birth, youth and adult cohorts in an Indigenous study population.
Wedekind LE, Mahajan A, Hsueh WC, Chen P, Olaiya MT, Kobes S, Sinha M, Baier LJ, Knowler WC, McCarthy MI, Hanson RL.
Diabetologia (2023 May) 66:847-860. Abstract/Full Text
Increased Adiposity and Low Height-for-Age in Early Childhood Are Associated With Later Metabolic Risks in American Indian Children and Adolescents.
Ramírez-Luzuriaga MJ, Kobes S, Sinha M, Knowler WC, Hanson RL.
J Nutr (2022 Aug 9) 152:1872-1885. Abstract/Full Text
Lessons on Resilient Research: Adapting the Tribal Turning Point Study to COVID-19.
Steinberg RI, Begay JA, Begay PM, Goldtooth DL, Nelson STM, Yazzie DA, Delamater AM, Hockett CW, Phimphasone-Brady P, Powell JC, Sinha M, Dabelea D, Sauder KA.
Am Indian Alsk Native Ment Health Res (2022) 29:155-182. Abstract/Full Text
Assessment of the potential role of natural selection in type 2 diabetes and related traits across human continental ancestry groups: comparison of phenotypic with genotypic divergence.
Hanson RL, Van Hout CV, Hsueh WC, Shuldiner AR, Kobes S, Sinha M, Baier LJ, Regeneron Genetics Center, Knowler WC.
Diabetologia (2020 Dec) 63:2616-2627. Abstract/Full Text
Weight tracking in childhood and adolescence and type 2 diabetes risk.
Olaiya MT, Knowler WC, Sinha M, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Baier LJ, Muller YL, Hanson RL.
Diabetologia (2020 Sep) 63:1753-1763. Abstract/Full Text
Provider Preference for Growth Charts in Tracking Children with Obesity.
Chambers M, Reddy SP, Olaiya MT, Dunnigan DL, Wasak D, Hoskin MA, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
J Pediatr (2020 Apr) 219:259-262. Abstract/Full Text
Birthweight and early-onset type 2 diabetes in American Indians: differential effects in adolescents and young adults and additive effects of genotype, BMI and maternal diabetes.
Olaiya MT, Wedekind LE, Hanson RL, Sinha M, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Baier LJ, Knowler WC.
Diabetologia (2019 Sep) 62:1628-1637. Abstract/Full Text
Use of graded Semmes Weinstein monofilament testing for ascertaining peripheral neuropathy in people with and without diabetes.
Olaiya MT, Hanson RL, Kavena KG, Sinha M, Clary D, Horton MB, Nelson RG, Knowler WC.
Diabetes Res Clin Pract (2019 May) 151:1-10. Abstract/Full Text
Secular changes in physical growth and obesity among southwestern American Indian children over four decades.
Vijayakumar P, Wheelock KM, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
Pediatr Obes (2018 Feb) 13:94-102. Abstract/Full Text
Growth Tracking in Severely Obese or Underweight Children.
Chambers M, Tanamas SK, Clark EJ, Dunnigan DL, Kapadia CR, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
Pediatrics (2017 Dec) 140. Abstract/Full Text
Cardiometabolic risk profile based on body mass index in American Indian children and adolescents.
Wheelock KM, Fufaa GD, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
Pediatr Obes (2017 Aug) 12:295-303. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic Risk Factors and Type 2 Diabetes Incidence in American Indian Children.
Wheelock KM, Sinha M, Knowler WC, Nelson RG, Fufaa GD, Hanson RL.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Apr) 101:1437-44. Abstract/Full Text
Assessing physician-parent communication during emergency medical procedures in children: an observational study in a low-literacy Latino patient population.
Dahl A, Sinha M, Rosenberg DI, Tran M, Valdez A.
Pediatr Emerg Care (2015 May) 31:339-42. Abstract/Full Text
Predictors of serious bacterial infections in pediatric burn patients with fever.
Vyles D, Sinha M, Rosenberg DI, Foster KN, Tran M, Drachman D.
J Burn Care Res (2014 Jul-Aug) 35:291-5. Abstract/Full Text
The use of a kiosk-model bilingual self-triage system in the pediatric emergency department.
Sinha M, Khor KN, Amresh A, Drachman D, Frechette A.
Pediatr Emerg Care (2014 Jan) 30:63-8. Abstract/Full Text
Clinical outcomes of pediatric patients with acute abdominal pain and incidental findings of free intraperitoneal fluid on diagnostic imaging.
Matz S, Connell M, Sinha M, Goettl CS, Patel PC, Drachman D.
J Ultrasound Med (2013 Sep) 32:1547-53. Abstract/Full Text
Use of a silver-containing hydrofiber dressing for filling abscess cavity following incision and drainage in the emergency department: a randomized controlled trial.
Alimov V, Lovecchio F, Sinha M, Foster KN, Drachman D.
Adv Skin Wound Care (2013 Jan) 26:20-5. Abstract/Full Text
Weighing the pediatric patient during trauma resuscitation and its concordance with estimated weight using Broselow Luten Emergency Tape.
Sinha M, Lezine MW, Frechette A, Foster KN.
Pediatr Emerg Care (2012 Jun) 28:544-7. Abstract/Full Text
Serum procalcitonin concentration in the evaluation of febrile infants 2 to 60 days of age.
Woelker JU, Sinha M, Christopher NC, Powell KR.
Pediatr Emerg Care (2012 May) 28:410-5. Abstract/Full Text
Health issues among foreign born uninsured children visiting an inner city pediatric emergency department.
Ferayorni A, Sinha M, McDonald FW.
J Immigr Minor Health (2011 Jun) 13:434-44. Abstract/Full Text
Antibiotic dosing for acute otitis media in children: a weighty issue.
Christian-Kopp S, Sinha M, Rosenberg DI, Eisenhart AW, McDonald FW.
Pediatr Emerg Care (2010 Jan) 26:19-25. Abstract/Full Text
Penetrating cactus spine injury to the mediastinum of a child.
O'Neill PJ, Sinha M, McArthur RA, Frechette A.
J Pediatr Surg (2008 Aug) 43:e33-5. Abstract/Full Text
Need for standardized sign-out in the emergency department: a survey of emergency medicine residency and pediatric emergency medicine fellowship program directors.
Sinha M, Shriki J, Salness R, Blackburn PA.
Acad Emerg Med (2007 Feb) 14:192-6. Abstract/Full Text
Accidental foot burns in children from contact with naturally heated surfaces during summer months: experience from a regional burn center.
Sinha M, Salness R, Foster KN, Fenn R, Hannasch C.
J Trauma (2006 Oct) 61:975-8. Abstract/Full Text
Evaluation of nonpharmacologic methods of pain and anxiety management for laceration repair in the pediatric emergency department.
Sinha M, Christopher NC, Fenn R, Reeves L.
Pediatrics (2006 Apr) 117:1162-8. Abstract/Full Text
Training of health care professionals on the special needs of children in the management of disasters: experience in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
Olness K, Sinha M, Herran M, Cheren M, Pairojkul S.
Ambul Pediatr (2005 Jul-Aug) 5:244-8. Abstract/Full Text
Predicting mortality in patients with cirrhosis of liver with application of neural network technology.
Banerjee R, Das A, Ghoshal UC, Sinha M.
J Gastroenterol Hepatol (2003 Sep) 18:1054-60. Abstract/Full Text
Artificial neural network predicts CT scan abnormalities in pediatric patients with closed head injury.
Sinha M, Kennedy CS, Ramundo ML.
J Trauma (2001 Feb) 50:308-12. Abstract/Full Text
Cost effectiveness analysis of different strategies of management of chronic hepatitis C infection in children.
Sinha M, Das A.
Pediatr Infect Dis J (2000 Jan) 19:23-30. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed November 2024