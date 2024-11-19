Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Sourav Roy Choudhury, Ph.D., is a postdoctoral visiting fellow at DECRS. He earned his doctoral degree from the School of Medical Science and Technology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, India. His research focuses on statistical and bioinformatic analyses of clinical and epidemiological data related to maternal and child health, with a particular emphasis on childhood obesity and other health determinants. He also employs 'omics’ and biomarker-based approaches to investigate the molecular mechanisms and risk factors associated with maternal, and childhood obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.
Clinical Specialists
Marilyn Quinlan Sale, MSN, FNP-BC, APRN, CDCES., is a CDR, United States Public Health Service (USPHS) received a Master of Science in Nursing and a Post Master’s Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate from Northern Arizona University. Marilyn has served as a Nurse Officer for the USPHS since 2003, and previously worked for the Indian Health Service (IHS) with her first assignment on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona. Marilyn became a certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) in 2010. She has served on various deployments with PHS including Hurricanes Gustav, Ike, Sandy, Irma, and Maria; the unaccompanied minor’s mission; and at the Monrovia Medical Unit (MMU) in Liberia. She is a certified lifestyle coach for the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP). She helped in developing and coordinating the Bariatric Weight Loss and Weight Loss Group at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. She is passionate about helping improve the health of patients with obesity and diabetes.
Zaqueena Coleman FNP-BC received her master’s in nursing at Grand Canyon University and worked as nurse practitioner in Obstetrics and Gynecology for 5-years prior to joining NIH. Her research interest includes obesity and its impact on pregnant women and predictors of adverse pregnancy outcomes in high-risk minority populations. Her goal is to participate in innovative clinical research to improve maternal/child health and prevent long term risk of comorbidities in underserved families.
