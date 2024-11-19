Lab Members

Marilyn Quinlan Sale, MSN, FNP-BC, APRN, CDCES., is a CDR, United States Public Health Service (USPHS) received a Master of Science in Nursing and a Post Master’s Family Nurse Practitioner Certificate from Northern Arizona University. Marilyn has served as a Nurse Officer for the USPHS since 2003, and previously worked for the Indian Health Service (IHS) with her first assignment on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona. Marilyn became a certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) in 2010. She has served on various deployments with PHS including Hurricanes Gustav, Ike, Sandy, Irma, and Maria; the unaccompanied minor’s mission; and at the Monrovia Medical Unit (MMU) in Liberia. She is a certified lifestyle coach for the National Diabetes Prevention Program (NDPP). She helped in developing and coordinating the Bariatric Weight Loss and Weight Loss Group at the Phoenix Indian Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ. She is passionate about helping improve the health of patients with obesity and diabetes.