Medical Student & M.D. Training

Medical student & M.D. fellowship opportunities are listed below. Applications may be due months in advance.

Find a Mentor Before you apply for a position, review NIDDK Labs and Branches and identify potential faculty whose research interests align with your goals. Consider contacting faculty directly to discuss your interest in a position at NIDDK. Read tips for finding the right mentor.

Why Choose NIDDK for your Fellowship? NIDDK fellows have access to additional support, funding, and professional development opportunities.

Short-term Programs

Basic and Clinical Research Programs

Lasker Clinical Research Scholars Lasker Clinical Research Scholars NIH Contact: Charles “Chuck” Dearolf Purpose: The program aims to grow the diminishing pool of talented physician-scientists by providing the necessary financial support to establish their careers. Eligibility: Applicants must have a clinical doctoral degree (M.D., M.D./Ph.D., D.O., D.D.S., D.M.D., R.N./Ph.D. or equivalent) from an accredited domestic or foreign institution

have a professional license to practice in the United States

be no more than 10 years from completion of their core residency training Applicants who completed their core residency in June 2004 are eligible. The program is intended for investigators at the early stages of their independent careers. Applicants have generally completed or will be completing a post-residency clinical fellowship and will have demonstrated significant patient-oriented research experience to qualify for a tenure-track level appointment. Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: The program combines a five to seven-year period of independent research as an NIH Principal Investigator with the opportunity to remain at the NIH (and become eligible to apply for a Senior Investigator position) or apply for up to five years of extramural financial support ($500,000 per year plus overhead) at a university or other external research institution. Medical Research Scholars Program Medical Research Scholars Program Purpose: Participants engage in a mentored basic, clinical, or translational research project on the main NIH campus in Bethesda, or at close by NIH facilities, that matches their professional interests and career goals. Collectively, participants will experience the full continuum of biomedical research—the bench, the bedside, between both and beyond—from crystallography to molecular biology, from computational biology to clinical trials and epidemiology, i.e., all areas of contemporary biomedical science. Eligibility: Candidates must currently be enrolled in a medical school accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education

dental school that is accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation

osteopathic school that is accredited by the American Osteopathic Association

veterinary medical college that is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association, Council on Education Candidates must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents. Candidates in double degree, e.g., M.D./Ph.D., programs are eligible to apply. The program is designed for students who have completed their core clinical rotations (typically third-year) but does not exclude students with strong research interests from applying prior to having completed their clinical rotations. Fourth-year students qualify to apply and participate in the Medical Research Scholars Program. However, accepted fourth-year students must defer graduation before participation. Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: The length of award is 1 year. For a select group of participants, an additional year of support may be available to allow continuation of ongoing studies if this is judged to be in the best interests of the scholar and the mentor.

Master’s Degree In Clinical Research

NIH-Duke Master’s Program in Clinical Research NIH-Duke Master’s Program in Clinical Research Purpose: The program is built on a solid foundation of the NIH-Duke University Clinical Research Program that offers didactic courses in research design and management, statistical analysis, and bioethics. An individualized research project through hands-on, practical experience in clinical investigation is part of the thesis requirement. Participants receive a Master’s Degree in Clinical Research. Eligibility: Applicants must be physician-scientists who have already completed two-three years of specialty training in internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, pathology, or radiology or subspecialty training in either adult or pediatric endocrinology and metabolism, gastroenterology and hepatology, nephrology, or hematology

board-certified or board-eligible Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: 3 years

Non-accredited Graduate Medical Education

Graduate Medical Education (GME): Nephrology Clinical Research Training Graduate Medical Education (GME): Nephrology Clinical Research Training NIDDK Contacts: Jeffrey Kopp, M.D.

James E. Balow, M.D.

Howard A. Austin, III, M.D. Purpose: Fellows join the Kidney Diseases Branch and have opportunities to conduct basic and clinical research into the pathophysiology and treatment of glomerular diseases. Fellows may enroll in the NIH-Duke Clinical Research Training Program, which involves two years of class-work in epidemiology, statistics, and trial design and leads to a Master of Health Sciences degree. Eligibility: Applicants must have completed an AGME-certified nephrology training program

a U.S. medical license. Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: The fellowship is typically 2-5 years. Hepatology Fellowship Program Hepatology Fellowship Program NIDDK Contacts: T. Jake Liang, M.D.

Christopher Koh, M.D. Purpose: Fellows are prepared for a career in academic hepatology. Fellows participate in a range of clinical, translational, or basic science research projects while acquiring skills in clinical hepatology and the management of patients with liver disease. Basic research projects may include the molecular pathogenesis of viral hepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, autoimmune hepatitis, and noncirrhotic portal hypertension

mechanisms of action of antiviral therapy and interferons

immunological and virologic responses in viral hepatitis

antiviral drug development

HCV vaccine development

iron metabolism Clinical research protocols are equally diverse and are ever-expanding from studies of HCV, HBV, HDV

nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

noncirrhotic portal hypertension

primary biliary cirrhosis

autoimmune hepatitis The fellowship also supports the opportunity for earning a concomitant Master’s Degree in Clinical Research (MHSc) which is jointly sponsored by the Duke University School of Medicine. Eligibility: Applicants must be board-eligible in gastroenterology or internal medicine. Background Check: In order to be approved for logical and physical access to NIH facilities and systems, candidates must be able to pass a Federal background check, using Standard Form-85 (read SF-85 (PDF, 204 KB)). NOTE: Section 14 of the form asks “In the last year, have you used, possessed, supplied, or manufactured illegal drugs?” The question pertains to the illegal use of drugs or controlled substances in accordance with Federal laws, even though permissible under state laws. Length of Award: The fellowship is offered for a period of 2-5 years depending upon the applicant’s career goals and research projects.

Accredited Graduate Medical Education (ACGME)