University of Maryland/NIH Clinical Scholars Gastroenterology Fellowship Program

The NIDDK offers a fellowship in gastroenterology in a combined 3-year program with the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Training in this Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) accredited program provides excellent research experience and clinical training for physicians who wish to pursue a career in academic gastroenterology and hepatology.

The NIDDK fellowship provides unique opportunities that are not readily available at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC). NIDDK Fellows

participate in numerous clinical research protocols in gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases

have access to extensive NIH Clinical Center resources such as clinical and research conferences, journal clubs, visiting professor lectures, pathology, radiology, medical grand rounds, and NIH personnel and patients