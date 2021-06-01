NIDDK’s Hepatology Fellowship Program has made seminal contributions to basic, translational, and clinical research and has a long tradition of training fellows worldwide for a career in academic hepatology. The program is strongly committed to providing fellows with the necessary skills to become independent physician-scientists. Many graduates become leaders in academic centers and national organizations.

Eligibility Each year 1-2 positions are offered to eligible applicants. U.S. Applicants: must be board eligible in gastroenterology or internal medicine prior to starting the program. This usually requires that the applicant is either currently enrolled or will have completed a 3-year residency or fellowship in an approved internal medicine or gastroenterology training program within the United States. International Applicants: most have completed their country’s required clinical training prior to entering the program. How to Apply Follow the instructions within the NIDDK Hepatology Fellowship Program Application Form (PDF, 138.7 KB) . A current ERAS application that includes all required documentation from NIDDK's Application Form may be substituted. A minimum of three original letters of recommendation are required. Application Deadline: October 15th

Interview Season: September through November on a rolling basis

Notification of Acceptance: December 15th Contact Us Tanya Brown

(301) 496-1721

brownty2@niddk.nih.gov