Lab Members
Our Staff
M.D. – Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Internal Medicine Residency – New York University/Bellevue Hospital Center, New York, NY
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
M.D. – Cornell University Medical College, New York, NY
Internal Medicine Residency – The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
M.D. – Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Dublin, Ireland
Internal Medicine Residency – Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven, CT
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
M.H.Sc. – Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
M.D. – University of Witwatersrand Medical school
Internal Medicine Residency – Georgetown University Hospital
Viral Hepatitis Fellowship – NIAID, Bethesda, MD
Gastroenterology Fellowship – University of Maryland School of Medicine
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
M.D. – Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
Internal Medicine Residency – University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA
Internal Medicine Residency – VA Medical Center, Washington, DC
Gastroenterology Fellowship – VA Medical Center, Washington, DC
M.D. – Sidney Kimmel Medical College (Jefferson Medical College)
Internal Medicine Residency – Boston University Medical Center
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship – Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
Transplant Hepatology Fellowship – Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
Transplant Hepatology Attending, Assistant Professor – University of Pennsylvania, Department of Gastroenterology
Transplant Hepatology Attending, Assistant Professor – Georgetown University, MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute
Senior Research Physician
M.D. – Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles
M.H.Sc. - Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
Internal Medicine Residency – Harbor Hospital, Baltimore, MD
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
Gastroenterology Fellowship – University of Maryland/NIH Scholars Program, Baltimore, MD & Bethesda, MD
M.D. – Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem, Israel
M.Sc. – Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem, Israel
Internal Medicine Residency – Rabin Medical Center, Petach-Tiqwa, Israel
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Rabin Medical Center, Petach-Tiqwa, Israel
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
M.D. – Queens University Faculty of Health Sciences, Kingston, Canada
Internal Medicine Residency – Mt. Sinai Hosptial University, Toronto, Canada
Gastroenterology Fellowship – University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Liver Diseases Fellowship – Stanford University, Stanford, CA
Clinical Specialists
Jaha Norman-Wheeler, BA, RN, CCRC
Supervisory Nurse Manager
Patricia Alcivar
Patient Care Coordinator
Jose Linan
Patient Care Coordinator
Elenita M. Rivera, BSN, RN
Research Nurse Specialist
Anna Rivero, BSN, RN
Research Nurse Specialist
Shani C. Scott, BSN, RN
Research Nurse Specialist
Alaina Magnani, RN
Research Nurse Specialist
Zahra Sarrafan-Chaharsoughi, MD
Research Assistant, M.D. – Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, School of Medicine, Yazd, Iran
Last Reviewed October 2024