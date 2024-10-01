U.S. flag

Clinical Research Section

Lab Members

Our Staff

Jake Liang.
T. Jake Liang, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Section Chief
M.D. – Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
Internal Medicine Residency – New York University/Bellevue Hospital Center, New York, NY
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Photo of Edward Doo
Edward Doo, M.D.
Adjunct Investigator
M.D. – Cornell University Medical College, New York, NY
Internal Medicine Residency – The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
Marc Ghany.
Marc Ghany, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Senior Investigator
M.D. – Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, Dublin, Ireland
Internal Medicine Residency – Hospital of St. Raphael, New Haven, CT
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
M.H.Sc. – Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
Theo Heller.
Theo Heller, M.D.
Senior Investigator
M.D. – University of Witwatersrand Medical school
Internal Medicine Residency – Georgetown University Hospital
Viral Hepatitis Fellowship – NIAID, Bethesda, MD
Gastroenterology Fellowship – University of Maryland School of Medicine
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
Photo of Jay Hoofnagle
Jay H. Hoofnagle, M.D.
Adjunct Investigator
M.D. – Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
Internal Medicine Residency – University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, VA
Internal Medicine Residency – VA Medical Center, Washington, DC
Gastroenterology Fellowship – VA Medical Center, Washington, DC
Christine Hsu.
Christine Hsu, M.D.
Staff Clinician
M.D. – Sidney Kimmel Medical College (Jefferson Medical College)
Internal Medicine Residency – Boston University Medical Center
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship – Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
Transplant Hepatology Fellowship – Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital
Transplant Hepatology Attending, Assistant Professor – University of Pennsylvania, Department of Gastroenterology
Transplant Hepatology Attending, Assistant Professor – Georgetown University, MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute
Christopher Koh.
Christopher Koh, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Senior Research Physician
M.D. – Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles
M.H.Sc. - Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
Internal Medicine Residency – Harbor Hospital, Baltimore, MD 
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
Gastroenterology Fellowship – University of Maryland/NIH Scholars Program, Baltimore, MD & Bethesda, MD
Yaron Rotman.
Yaron Rotman, M.D., M.Sc.
Senior Investigator
M.D. – Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem, Israel
M.Sc. – Hebrew University Hadassah Medical School, Jerusalem, Israel
Internal Medicine Residency – Rabin Medical Center, Petach-Tiqwa, Israel
Gastroenterology Fellowship – Rabin Medical Center, Petach-Tiqwa, Israel
Liver Diseases Fellowship – NIDDK, Bethesda, MD
Photo of Averell Sherker
Averell H. Sherker, M.D., FRCPC
Adjunct Investigator
M.D. – Queens University Faculty of Health Sciences, Kingston, Canada
Internal Medicine Residency – Mt. Sinai Hosptial University, Toronto, Canada
Gastroenterology Fellowship – University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Liver Diseases Fellowship – Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Clinical Specialists

Jaha Norman-Wheeler
Jaha Norman-Wheeler, BA, RN, CCRC
Supervisory Nurse Manager
T: 301-435-6122
F: 301-435-9160
F: 301-480-5329
Patricia Alcivar
Patricia Alcivar
Patient Care Coordinator
T: 301-435-6121
F: 301-435-9160
F: 301-480-5329
Jose Linan
Jose Linan
Patient Care Coordinator

T: 301-435-6121
F: 301-435-9160
F: 301-480-5329

Elenita Rivera
Elenita M. Rivera, BSN, RN
Research Nurse Specialist
T: 301-435-6125
F: 301-451-9160
F: 301-480-5329
Anna Liza Rivero
Anna Rivero, BSN, RN
Research Nurse Specialist

T: 301-451-7007
F: 301-435-9160
F: 301-480-5329

Shani C. Scott.
Shani C. Scott, BSN, RN
Research Nurse Specialist

T: 301-451-6983
F: 301-435-9160
F: 301-480-5329

Alaina Magnani.
Alaina Magnani, RN
Research Nurse Specialist

T: 301-451-6984
F: 301-435-9160
F: 301-480-5329

Zahra Sarrafan-Chaharsoughi
Zahra Sarrafan-Chaharsoughi, MD
Research Assistant, M.D. – Shahid Sadoughi University of Medical Sciences, School of Medicine, Yazd, Iran
T: 301-480-7057
F: 301-451-9160
F: 301-480-5329
