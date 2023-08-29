Notice of Special Interest in Research on Family Support and Rejection in the Health and Well-Being of SGM Populations

The mission of the NIH is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and the application of that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability. The NIH is committed to supporting research that will increase scientific understanding of health and well-being and lead to the development of effective evidence-based strategies, interventions, and services for people of all ages and backgrounds. NIH places a high priority on research with individuals and populations at increased risk for adverse health outcomes, and especially those who have received insufficient attention from the scientific research enterprise. To this end, and in response to Executive Order 14075 on Advancing Equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Individuals, this Notice of Special Interest (NOSI) announces an interest in research on the impact and consequences of family support and family rejection on the health and well-being of sexual and gender minority (SGM, defined for NIH purposes in NOT-OD-19-139) individuals across the life course.

Funding Opportunity Details Full Announcement: NOT-OD-23-166

Related Notices or Announcements: None Program Contact: Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D. Activities: See the Full Announcement for the list of all related Activities. NOTE: The NIDDK does not co-sponsor the NIH Exploratory Developmental Research Grant Program (Parent R21). The NIDDK will continue to accept R21 applications submitted in response to targeted NIDDK solicitations.

Key Dates

Open Date: 8/28/2023