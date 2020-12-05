Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (Parent K01 - Independent Clinical Trial Required)

The purpose of the NIH Mentored Research Scientist Development Award (K01) is to provide support and protected time (three to five years) for an intensive, supervised career development experience in the biomedical, behavioral, or clinical sciences leading to research independence. Although all of the participating NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) use this support mechanism to support career development experiences that lead to research independence, some ICs use the K01 award for individuals who propose to train in a new field or for individuals who have had a hiatus in their research career because of illness or pressing family circumstances. Other ICs offer separate K01 FOAs intended to increase research workforce diversity.

Key Dates

Open Date: 5/12/2020

Letter of Intent Due Date: Not Applicable

Application Due Date: Standard dates apply.

The first standard application due date for this FOA is June 12, 2020.

All applications are due by 5:00 PM local time of applicant organization. All types of non-AIDS applications allowed for this funding opportunity announcement are due on the listed date(s). Applications are encouraged to apply early to allow adequate time to make any corrections to errors found in the application during the submission process by the due date.