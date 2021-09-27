Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) Postdoctoral Career Transition Award to Promote Diversity (K99/R00 Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

The purpose of the MOSAIC Postdoctoral Career Transition Award to Promote Diversity (K99/R00) program is to support a cohort of early career, independent investigators from diverse backgrounds conducting research in NIH mission areas. The long-term goal of this program is to enhance diversity in the basic biomedical sciences research workforce. The MOSAIC K99/R00 program is designed to facilitate a timely transition of outstanding postdoctoral researchers from diverse backgrounds (e.g., see NIHs Interest in Diversity) from their mentored, postdoctoral research positions to independent, tenure-track or equivalent faculty positions at research-intensive institutions. The MOSAIC K99/R00 program will provide independent NIH research support during this transition to help awardees launch competitive, independent research careers. Additionally, MOSAIC K99/R00 scholars will be part of organized scientific cohorts that will be expected to participate in mentoring, networking, and professional development activities coordinated by MOSAIC Institutionally-Focused Research Education Award to Promote Diversity (UE5) grantees.

Key Dates

Open Date: 9/27/2021